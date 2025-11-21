Naukri Launches AI-Powered Resume Maker to Help Job Seekers Build Professional, Recruiter-Ready CVs Effortlessly

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir)

Advertisement

Creating that stellar resume is like trying to solve one of those puzzles where every piece will fit, but not really. Enter Naukri Pro’s AI Resume Maker, your new go-to partner in job hunting, designed to turn the “Where do I even start?” moment into “Wow, that looks impressive!”

Advertisement

The Naukri Pro - AI Resume Maker is an advanced online self-service platform that allows job seekers to create professional resumes that appeal to recruiters effortlessly. Whether you're a fresher searching for your first opportunity or an experienced professional eyeing the next move, this AI tool keeps your resumes polished, powerful, and perfectly tailored to land in the right hands.

Advertisement

So, what makes it special?

Forget spending hours tweaking margins or guessing what “ATS-friendly” even means. Naukri’s AI Resume Maker simplifies it all with:

Advertisement

• Customizable, professional templates : Choose a design that mirrors your vibe, classy, modern, or minimalist.

• Smart AI-powered content tweaks : Refine your phrasing and highlight your achievements so your skills don’t get lost in jargon.

• Seamless Naukri profile import : Already have a Naukri account? Just pull in your profile and auto-fill your resume in seconds.

• ATS-optimized formats : Ensure your resume clears recruiter screening systems with flying colors.

• Real-time preview & easy download : Edit, preview, and download instantly, no waiting, no stress.

With just a few clicks, your resume is ready to impress, whether you’re applying on Naukri, LinkedIn, or any other job platform.

Because first impressions count – and yours just got an upgrade

Your resume isn’t just a document; it’s your first handshake with opportunity. The AI Resume Maker uses intelligent algorithms to polish your profile, sharpen your tone, and present your skills in a way recruiters can’t ignore.

And it doesn’t stop there. As part of Naukri Pro, users also get access to premium features like profile enhancement, hidden job invitations, AI mock interviews, and skills insights —everything needed not just to apply for a job but to ace the entire process.

Affordable plans, premium results

Because career growth shouldn’t break the bank. Choose from three flexible plans:

• Rs. 999 for 1 month

• Rs. 1,999 for 3 months

• Rs. 2,999 for 6 months

Each plan includes complete access to Naukri Pro and its suite of powerful career tools.

Here’s the bottom line

Job hunting can be overwhelming. Between writing cover letters, preparing for interviews, and second-guessing your resume format, it’s a lot. The Naukri Pro AI Resume Maker takes one major stress off your plate.

It’s like having a smart, experienced friend by your side, one who knows what recruiters want and helps you put your best foot forward.

So stop overthinking fonts and bullet points. Start building a resume that speaks for you.

Try it now: Naukri Pro AI Resume Maker

Because the right job starts with the right resume, and with Naukri Pro’s AI Resume Maker, you’re already halfway there.

About Naukri

For over two decades, Naukri.com, the leading job platform in India, has been benefitting millions of professionals in finding the right opportunities. With tools like Naukri Pro AI Resume Maker, the company is one step closer to its mission to make job searching simpler for everyone through smart technology combined with human understanding, one resume at a time. Job seekers can also download Naukri app to explore opportunities, apply instantly, and manage their job search seamlessly.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)