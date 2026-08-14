Naurist Looks to Simplify the Everyday Workflow of Nutrition Professionals

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New Delhi [India], August 14: India's growing focus on health, nutrition and preventive wellness is creating new opportunities for nutrition professionals. More people are seeking personalised guidance around food, lifestyle and long-term health, while digital channels are making it easier for professionals to reach and work with clients beyond traditional consultations.

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The growth is reflected in the digital nutrition market as well. According to Grand View Research, India's digital dietitians market generated an estimated $70.3 million in revenue in 2024 and is projected to reach $173.4 million by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of 16.2 percent between 2025 and 2030. (Grand View Research)

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As the industry grows, however, the work involved in running a nutrition practice can become harder to manage. The consultation is only one part of the process. Nutrition professionals also need to organise client information, prepare personalised meal plans, update those plans when requirements change, work with food and ingredient information and share recommendations with clients.

Much of this work is still handled through a combination of spreadsheets, documents, PDFs, messaging applications and other disconnected tools. Each tool may solve one small part of the process, but moving between them can add unnecessary work to an already busy practice.

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This is the problem Naurist is looking to address.

Developed by OpenUI®, a product-focused technology company, Naurist is a practice management platform designed around the everyday workflow of nutrition professionals. The platform brings client management, meal planning, food and ingredient information and plan sharing into one connected system.

The approach is deliberately practical. Instead of asking nutrition professionals to change how they deliver their services, Naurist focuses on reducing the manual work around those services.

A professional can create and manage client profiles, prepare personalised meal plans and work with structured information about dishes and ingredients. Plans can then be shared digitally with clients or downloaded for sharing through commonly used communication channels.

This becomes more relevant as nutrition services become more digital. Consumers are showing greater interest in managing their health and making informed choices around food and lifestyle. NielsenIQ reported in 2025 that 53 percent of Indian consumers said they proactively take steps to improve their health and wellness. The same research found that 56 percent had already purchased wearable devices, reflecting the wider role technology is beginning to play in personal health management. (NIQ)

For nutrition professionals, this shift creates an interesting challenge. Digital access can make it easier to acquire and serve clients, but growth also increases the amount of information and routine work that needs to be managed behind each consultation.

A practice that begins with a few clients can often manage through simple tools. As the number of clients, meal plans and follow-ups increases, those same tools can become harder to maintain. Information gets spread across different places, repeated work becomes common, and small administrative tasks begin taking up time that could otherwise be spent with clients.

Naurist is built around this operational gap. Its focus is not on replacing the expertise of a nutrition professional, but on giving that expertise a more organised system to work within.

The broader opportunity is likely to extend beyond simply putting nutrition consultations online. As the digital nutrition market develops, the software supporting professionals will also need to address the practical work that happens before, during and after a consultation.

For Naurist, that is where the opportunity lies. By bringing everyday nutrition workflows into one place, the platform aims to make practice management simpler while allowing professionals to spend more of their time doing the work that matters most: helping clients make better decisions about their nutrition and health.

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