Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025: Celebrating the Changemakers of India as Union Minister Anurag Thakur Felicitates 90 Leading Digital Voices

VMPL

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 10: The Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 lit up Mumbai with a spectacular celebration of India's most dynamic and impactful digital creators. The prestigious evening was graced by Union Minister Shri Anurag Thakur, who felicitated over 90+ influencers from across the country for their outstanding contributions across genres such as fashion, lifestyle, entertainment, fitness, finance, travel, food, technology, and sustainability.

Advertisement

The evening's grandeur was elevated by the presence of distinguished personalities including Neena Gupta, Palak Muchhal and Mithoon, Raveena Tandon,RJ Anmol, Amrita Rao, Sikander Kher, Sunita Ahuja, Tina Ahuja, Madhushree & Kumar Sanu, Amit Shah, Adah Sharma and Neetu Chandra

Advertisement

Other awardees included Debina Bonnerjee, Nidhi Bhanushali, Cyrus Broacha, Sarang Sathaye, Ishinna B. Sadana, Prasad Vidhate, Abhishek Nigam, Priyamvada Kant, Nauheed Cyrusi, Komal Nahta, Adah Sharma, Preeti Jhangiani, Yashi Tank, Shrishti Munka, Leisha Patidar, Suraj Pal Singh, Rahul Jain, Anvi Shetty, Anam Darbar, Sana Raees Khan, Ipsita Das, Saurabh Khandagale, Sonal Kaushal, Gunjan Taneja, Subhojit Ghosh, Aishwarya Sridhar, Ganesh Vanare, Shweta Mahadik, Dr Ambika Dutt, Hirav Mehta, Chetan Tambe, Ruhez Amrelia, Ashutosh Pratap Singh, Priti & Dhananjay, Vishakha Fulsunge, Harish Solanki, Anurag Salgaonkar, Abhi & Niyu, Arushi Sana, Anuj Ramatri, Gargi Kundu, Himani Chaudhary, Bhagyashree Thakkar, Bhanu Pathak, Sanjyot Keer, Madhura Bachal, Simran Balar Jain, Sagar Visawadia, Shubhna Agarwal, Divya Prakash Dubey, Amandeep Singh, Gunjan Saini, Ruchika Lohiya, Ajinkya Naik, Aarti Notiyal, Shruti Marathe, Gautami Deshpande, Monika Dabade, Varinder Chawla, Yash Mane, Preeti Jhangiani, Manisha Kelkar, Makarand Anaspure, Snehkumar Zala, Mahesh Kumar Dangodra, Avani Dalal, Anjuri Sinha, Madhura Bhaganagare, Vaibhavi & Shripad Marathe, RJ Princy Parikh, Samruddhi Takke, Anushka Rawat, Abhinav Yadav, Vishakha Fulsunge, Raj Varma, Mithul Nayak, Sagar Visawadia, Shubhna Agarwal, Shweta Mahadik, Aishwarya Sridhar, Ganesh Vanare, Arushi Sana, Anuj Ramatri, Gargi Kundu,Monica Sharma, Yogesh Rokde, Sharanya Nambiar, Jagjyot Singh, Gunjan Saini and Ruchika Lohiya.

The awards recognised the diverse voices shaping India's digital ecosystem from storytellers and entertainers to educators, innovators, and social changemakers each leaving an indelible mark on audiences and communities nationwide.

Advertisement

Speaking at the event, Shri Anurag Thakur shared,

"Content creators today are not just entertainers they are the architects of our modern culture. Their creativity and influence play a pivotal role in keeping our traditions, values, and legacy alive. In fact, the biggest influencer of our country is our Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi, who continues to inspire millions through his vision and communication."

The Navabharat Influencer Summit 2025 served as a vibrant confluence of creativity and credibility, acknowledging those who are redefining digital influence in India and taking Indian content to global platforms.

Bubble Communication, celebrating 15 successful years, was the co-organizer of the event managing the media, celebrity, and influencer engagements that made the evening an unforgettable success.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)