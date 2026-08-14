Naveen Jindal Unfurls 108-Foot Monumental Flags at Mohali and Kurukshetra, Calls on Youth to Put Nation First

Jindal Steel Limited

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Kurukshetra (Haryana)/ Mohali (Punjab) [India], August 14: In the lead-up to the 80th Independence Day of India, Mr Naveen Jindal--President of the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI) and Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra--hoisted 108-foot monumental National Flags at Kurukshetra University and Chandigarh Group of Colleges (CGC) University in Mohali. The gathering at Kurukshetra additionally celebrated the finale of FFOI's My Bharat Quiz, an initiative that engaged over 7,000 young participants.

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Reflecting on his personal connection with the Tiranga, Mr Jindal recounted the administrative hurdles he encountered when trying to display the National Flag at the Jindal Steel plant in Raigarh following his return from the United States. This initiated a decade-long legal contest that concluded with the Supreme Court's historic ruling on 23 January 2004, establishing every Indian's Fundamental Right to fly the National Flag with dignity. "Achieving my first term as an MP granted me the privilege to host the Tiranga daily and display it on merchandise above the waist. Today, the Tricolour belongs to every citizen, standing as an emblem of our collective pride, unity, and devotion to the country," he expressed.

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Underscoring FFOI's journey, he noted that the organisation has set up over 220 monumental National Flags across the nation, starting with India's inaugural 207-foot flag in Kaithal in February 2009.

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He also renewed his call to declare 23 January--the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, celebrated as Parakram Diwas--as National Flag Day. Commending Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi's Har Ghar Tiranga initiative, Mr Jindal shared that the PM's vision inspired his own belief in 'Har Ghar Tiranga, Har Din Tiranga.' He urged citizens to observe the Flag Code of India by properly recycling and disposing of old, faded, or damaged flags rather than discarding them.

The event at Kurukshetra University was attended by Vice-Chancellor Professor Som Nath Sachdeva, Registrar Lieutenant Dr Virender Pal, faculty members, students, and other prominent guests. During the ceremony, three champions of the My Bharat Quiz were honoured. This initiative fostered a greater appreciation among students for the history of India, the bravery of its armed forces, and the meaning behind the Tricolour. Meanwhile, the gathering at Mohali saw the presence of CGC University Founder & Chancellor Shri Rashpal Singh Dhaliwal alongside Vice-Chancellor Shri Vinay Kumar Goyal.

Urging the youth to embody the spirit of the Tricolour every day, he stated: "To Gen Z, I say: India belongs to you. Whenever you face a challenge, strive to be the one who resolves it. May the National Flag serve as our daily inspiration, encouraging us to prioritise the nation above all else and actively work toward a stronger, developed India."

About the Flag Foundation of India (FFOI):

Founded by Shri Naveen Jindal and Smt. Shallu Jindal, the Flag Foundation of India is a non-profit organisation dedicated to democratising the Indian National Flag. Through the installation of monumental flags and nationwide awareness campaigns, FFOI seeks to foster a spirit of nationalism and pride among all Indian citizens.

For media queries, please contact:

Nabanita Das - +91 8334825999 Email: nabanita.das@jindalsteel.in

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