Naveen Jindal Urges Government to Set Up Food Testing Lab in Kurukshetra

Jindal Steel & Power Limited

New Delhi [India], April 3: Member of Parliament from Kurukshetra, Naveen Jindal, raised an important issue in the Lok Sabha today, urging the Government of India to establish a Food Testing Laboratory in Kurukshetra under the "One District, One Lab" initiative.

Speaking during Question Hour, Jindal said, "To protect public health and ensure consumer rights, every district must have access to a proper food testing infrastructure. Kurukshetra, being a major agricultural and growing urban district, is an ideal location for such a facility."

Advertisement

This demand comes in continuation of Jindal's earlier interventions in Parliament, where he strongly advocated for transparent front and back labeling on food products and regulation of ultra-refined seed oils. He emphasized that these measures are vital to building a healthier India.

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1jfKYJAV0nlzHeeG8H6J_2dyF8Cnh3J39/view

Advertisement

Responding to his question, Union Minister for Food and Consumer Affairs, Chirag Paswan, acknowledged the demand and assured that the proposal to set up a lab in Kurukshetra will be positively considered. He confirmed that the ministry will take suitable action in the matter.

Jindal welcomed the minister's response and said, "I thank the Minister for recognizing the need. We must ensure that every citizen has access to safe and nutritious food. A lab in Kurukshetra will serve lakhs of people and strengthen our food safety systems."

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by Jindal Steel & Power Limited. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)