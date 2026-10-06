Navi Mumbai airport’s TajSATS kitchen scales up to support growing airline operations

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 6 (ANI): Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is scaling up its aviation support infrastructure as it expands its airline network ahead of the Winter Schedule 2026-27, with its TajSATS-operated flight kitchen currently serving more than 40 departing flights a day.

The flight kitchen, located within the airport precinct, has a production capacity of 7,500 meals a day and can be scaled up to 15,000 meals daily as flight movements and passenger traffic increase.

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The Winter Schedule 2026-27 will run from October 25, 2026, to March 27, 2027.

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"As NMIA expands its airline network, it is important that our supporting infrastructure grows with it. The TajSATS flight kitchen gives airlines the flexibility to meet rising demand and enhances the culinary experience for passengers," said Subhash Murikenchery, Chief Airport Officer, Navi Mumbai International Airport.

The facility is equipped with scalable production infrastructure, modern refrigeration systems and streamlined processes to respond to changes in airline schedules and demand. Its location within the airport precinct also enables efficient delivery of meals to departing aircraft.

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The facility supports both domestic and international carriers and provides local meal-uplift capabilities for international airlines operating to and from India, allowing them to manage catering requirements closer to their point of departure.

According to the release, approximately 40 per cent of international carriers operating from India rely on back catering from their own flight kitchens. NMIA's inflight catering infrastructure has been developed to support this requirement, along with the catering needs of domestic airlines.

The TajSATS facility also provides catering for diverse dietary requirements, including special meals, allergen-sensitive menus and halal meals.

It follows food safety and quality requirements, including Hazard Analysis and Critical Control Points (HACCP), International Organization for Standardization (ISO) 22000 and Food

Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) requirements. Quality-control processes cover food preparation, handling, storage and dispatch.

TajSATS, which has more than four decades of experience in aviation catering, also operates the flight kitchen at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA).

With the facility already operational and designed to scale with demand, NMIA is equipped to support the next phase of airline connectivity and passenger growth, the release said. (ANI)

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