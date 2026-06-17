Navi Mumbai International Airport to launch international flights from July 15, says NMIA Chairman

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 17 (ANI): Navi Mumbai International Airport (NMIA) is set to commence international passenger flight operations from July 15, with cargo freighter services also scheduled to begin on the same date, NMIA Chairman Captain BVJK Sharma said on Wednesday.

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Speaking to media, on the sidelines of the BCBA Logistics Conclave 2026 in Mumbai, Sharma said the airport is targeting the launch of both international passenger and cargo operations next month, subject to completion of final regulatory formalities.

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"On 15th July we are starting with freighters and we expect the freighters to ramp up to almost 18 weekly flights," Sharma said, adding that "hopefully on 15th July international passenger flights will also start."

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He said the initial international operations are likely to focus on short-haul routes, particularly destinations in the Gulf region.

Sharma noted that customs authorities have already inspected the airport's preparedness and the remaining approvals are currently being processed.

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"The last one is being done today, which will then follow with Section 45 and the trials with both the codes for courier and the cargo. This will lead to probably a trade notice by the customs around 5th of July," he said.

The NMIA chairman also outlined the airport's long-term expansion plans, saying the airport is redesigning its proposed Terminal 2 to accommodate significantly higher passenger traffic than originally envisaged.

"No, the design work has just started because earlier we were planning a 30 million passenger terminal. Now we are planning a bigger terminal. We are redesigning it," Sharma said.

According to him, the revised Terminal 2 is being planned as a 50-million-passenger facility and will eventually serve as the dedicated international terminal as the airport expands.

"Going forward, when our next terminal is ready--which we are planning to be a 50 million passenger terminal--based on the final phase, when we become a 90 million passenger airport and 3.2 million tons of cargo, we want to integrate all international passengers into the next terminal, which will be Terminal 2," he said.

Sharma added that nearly half of the terminal's projected traffic would be international.

He further said the airport's master plan is being revised to support future growth in passenger and cargo volumes. "One core and shell will be built, and based on demand and supply we will open it up in phases," he said.

Highlighting the importance of cargo and logistics, Sharma said air freight would play a crucial role in India's economic growth strategy.

NMIA is targeting an eventual cargo handling capacity of 3.2 million metric tonnes annually, positioning itself as a major aviation and logistics hub.

The chairman also highlighted plans to strengthen multimodal connectivity through Metro Line 8, high-speed rail links, road infrastructure and future water transport services, aimed at providing seamless access to the airport while supporting its long-term growth ambitions. (ANI)

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