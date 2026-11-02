Navi Mumbai’s First Private Smart City Takes Shape at Kharghar Hills

PNN

Navi Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 2: After years of waiting, Navi Mumbai finally gets its own future destination, which brings together contemporary homes, enriching lifestyle experiences, natural surroundings and future-ready infrastructure, with a vision to give the next generation more room to grow and explore.

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A landmark new chapter in Navi Mumbai’s growth is set to unfold. Today Group, in association with Prachar Developers, has announced plans to develop Navi Mumbai’s first private smart city at Kharghar Hills, an ambitious undertaking envisioned to redefine the way the next generation lives, connects and experiences the city. Conceived on an expansive scale, the destination brings together homes, lifestyle, technology and connectivity to create a more holistic living experience, one that looks beyond the needs of today to the possibilities of tomorrow.

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Commenting on the plans, Mr. Bhadresh Shah, Managing Director, Today Group said, “In building Navi Mumbai’s first private smart city at Kharghar Hills, we have placed the needs of a larger community at the center of our planning. Our focus is on making its scale meaningful for every generation, creating spaces that meet individual needs, encourage shared experiences and deliver long-term value.”

At the heart of this vision is the belief that where a child grows up can help shape what they grow up to become. A home is more than a place to return to; it is where curiosity takes root, interests develop and new possibilities begin to emerge. Through its technology-enabled environment and extensive lifestyle amenities, the destination aims to create more opportunities for children to explore their interests, discover new talents and build confidence beyond the classroom. A major highlight is Navi Mumbai’s biggest clubhouse, envisioned as a focal point for recreation, interaction and shared experiences for children and adults alike. Set amidst the Kharghar Hills, the destination’s scenic hill views and natural surroundings add another dimension to everyday life, balancing the possibilities of modern urban living with the space to connect with nature. Together, these elements reflect a vision of a city where families can thrive and growing minds have the freedom to expand their horizons.

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Making this vision accessible is a strong connectivity network, beginning with the 60-feet-wide Kharghar Link Road, which is set to enhance internal connectivity and ease movement around the expansive destination. The location also offers access to Kharghar Railway Station, the Sion–Panvel Highway and the Belapur–Pendhar Metro Line, with Amandoot metro station just five minutes away. Navi Mumbai International Airport and the upcoming Bullet Train network further add to its connectivity proposition. With the Kharghar–Turbhe Link Road expected to reduce travel time to Vashi to around 20 minutes, alongside infrastructure developments such as the Airoli–Katai Naka Tunnel and planned metro extensions, the location is poised to benefit from the continued evolution of Navi Mumbai’s transport network.

The announcement comes at a significant moment for Kharghar, which has witnessed substantial development over the years and continues to offer new possibilities for homebuyers and investors. For those who missed earlier opportunities to enter the market, this destination presents a fresh proposition worth exploring. With further infrastructure development, improving connectivity and the potential for future residential demand, Kharghar Hills offers a compelling long-term investment story alongside its lifestyle appeal.

Currently in its pre-launch phase, the destination offers spacious homes in a township-setting unlike any other. For homebuyers, this is an opportunity to consider a home in an evolving location while becoming part of a larger vision for the future of urban living.

With its expansive scale, technology-led vision, lifestyle amenities and distinctive natural setting, Navi Mumbai’s first private smart city at Kharghar Hills aims to make a significant mark on the region’s future. Ultimately, its promise extends beyond the homes it offers: it is about creating an environment where families can put down roots, communities can flourish and children can grow up with more opportunities to discover who they are and imagine all that they could become.

About Today Group

With over two decades of experience in Navi Mumbai’s real estate sector, Today Group has delivered more than 30 projects and earned the trust of over 3,000 families. Guided by a philosophy centred on quality, innovation and human-centric design, the Group creates residential and commercial spaces that bring lasting value to the communities they serve. Its vision for Kharghar Hills builds on this experience with an ambitious approach to the future of urban living.

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