PRNewswire

New Delhi [India], May 13: ET Markets, India's leading market watch platform, has launched ET Markets Bonds Corner, a new initiative to make bond investments more accessible to everyday Indian investors. The effort in partnership with Jiraaf is a timely collaboration, as investors are becoming more mature in introducing diversity to their investment portfolio. At the same time, market volatility also pushes more investors toward stable, predictable returns.

The Indian bond market, traditionally dominated by institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals, is seeing increasing interest from retail investors keen for a diversified portfolio. ET Markets Bonds Corner with Jiraaf will address this interest need offering comprehensive resources to navigate fixed-income investments and make real-time investment decisions.

Advertisement

ET Markets Bonds Corner will feature:

* Daily News

Advertisement

* Educational Content: Easy-to-understand explainers for beginners of bond terminology, risks, yields, and tax implications

* Q&A with Experts: Live analysis from industry leaders, including Saurav Ghosh and Vineet Agrawal, the cofounders of Jiraaf, among others, hosted by ET Markets and Finance Editor Kshitij Anand

* Investment Insights: Strategic guidance on incorporating bonds into diversified portfolios

* Market Trends: Analysis of retail interest in private credit, debt market liquidity, and comparisons between bonds and other asset classes

* Listing of Active Opportunities with real-time transaction capability

Puneet Gupt, COO, Times Internet, commented on the launch of ET Markets Bonds Corner, "At ET Markets, our strength lies in delivering in-depth market news and insightful analysis. With the launch of our dedicated Bonds section, we're taking this further by seamlessly integrating Jiraaf's marketplace, ensuring our readers receive a comprehensive and uniquely ET experience exploring and investing in bonds with confidence and ease. It's a win-win for our readers."

Recent regulatory changes by SEBI and RBI, alongside digital platforms like Jiraaf, have lowered entry barriers for retail investors. Investors can now participate with as little as Rs10,000, accessing curated, SEBI-compliant opportunities with transparent information.

Saurav Ghosh - Co-Founder, Jiraaf and Vineet Agrawal - Co-Founder, Jiraaf, also chimed in saying, "Digital platforms are democratizing access to the bond market. At Jiraaf, we're curating a diverse range of high yield investment opportunities--tailored to suit every investor's unique goal, risk appetite, and return expectations. Our aim is to make fixed income investing simple, accessible, and transparent for all."

The platform addresses common investor questions about credit ratings, default risk, returns assessment, and incorporating bonds into financial plans.

As India's bond market plays an increasingly vital role in the country's economic growth, ET Markets Bonds Corner will be a valuable resource for investors looking to participate in this evolving landscape.

Watch this space to learn more about it - https://economictimes.indiatimes.com/markets/bonds

About ET Bonds Corner

ET Markets Bond Corner is positioned as a comprehensive knowledge hub for fixed-income insights. It includes video explainers, visual guides, and thematic breakdowns that simplify bond concepts and emphasize their role in diversification.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2686019/ET_Markets_Bonds_Corner.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)