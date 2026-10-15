Navneet Education Expands Its CBSE Portfolio, Accelerates AI Innovation in Classroom Education

Named CBSE Publisher of the Year for the third consecutive year

New Delhi, India --- Business Wire India

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Navneet Education Limited was named CBSE Publisher of the Year for the third consecutive year at the World Education Summit 2026, organised by Elets in New Delhi. The recognition underscores the company’s expanding CBSE K–12 portfolio, its focus on pedagogical innovation and its growing emphasis on AI in classroom education to address the evolving needs of schools, teachers and students across India.

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Navneet has introduced 10 new titles for the current academic year, further expanding its CBSE portfolio of 1,000+ titles. These include Computational Thinking and Artificial Intelligence (CT & AI) handbooks developed in collaboration with IIT Gandhinagar, designed to introduce students to foundational AI concepts and problem-solving skills; a Vocational Education Project Book based on NCERT’s Kaushal Bodh, supporting experiential learning through hands-on projects and practical skill development; and Knowledge Fiesta, a General Knowledge coursebook series offering curated information across historical and contemporary themes, alongside current affairs.

Under its CBSE imprint, RISE, Navneet Education offers a wide range of NCF-aligned learning solutions, including coursebooks, practice books, skill-based books and supplementary learning resources. Across relevant series, the content integrates competency development, Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), skill development and subject integration, reflecting an approach to learning that extends beyond subject knowledge.

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Harshil Gala, President - CBSE & EdTech, Navneet Education Limited, said, “For more than six decades, Navneet Education has been committed to empowering students through quality education. As we look towards 2030, our ambition is to strengthen our national CBSE presence, achieve 30% YoY growth in our CBSE business, and introduce 300+ new products to our portfolio. Alongside this growth, we are accelerating innovation in AI-powered classroom education to create more meaningful learning experiences for students and empower teachers with the tools to support better teaching and learning. Being named CBSE Publisher of the Year for the third consecutive year is an encouraging recognition as we continue to build for the future.”

Today, Navneet’s educational resources reach 10 million+ students and 2 lakh+ teachers across 40,000+ schools in India. Combining pedagogical expertise with print and digital learning resources, the company continues to support schools, educators and learners through its evolving educational portfolio.

About Navneet Education Limited

Founded in 1959, Navneet Education Limited is a leading Indian education company with a legacy spanning educational publishing, stationery and technology-enabled learning solutions, alongside a growing presence in EdTech and artificial intelligence. As one of India’s trusted learning partners, the company offers curriculum-aligned learning resources for CBSE and Maharashtra and Gujarat State Board curricula, alongside supplementary educational materials designed to support schools, educators and learners. Its educational imprints include Navneet, Vikas, Gala, RISE, Companion Series, TopSeries, Happy World, Happy Planet and Grafalco, while its stationery brands include Youva and HQ.

Through NAVNEET TOPTECH, its EdTech division, the company offers technology-enabled solutions for schools, including digital classroom resources and learning management solutions. With NavneetAI, the company is advancing AI-powered classroom education through innovative solutions that aim to make artificial intelligence more accessible, meaningful and responsible for students and teachers.

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