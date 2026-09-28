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Home / Business / Navrachana University Inaugurates the "Lord Bhikhu Parekh Study" at NUV Library

Navrachana University Inaugurates the "Lord Bhikhu Parekh Study" at NUV Library

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ANI
Updated At : 07:02 PM Sep 28, 2026 IST
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VMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 28: Navrachana University today inaugurated the "Lord Bhikhu Parekh Study," a dedicated section at the NUV Library housing the personal collection of Lord Bhikhu Parekh, eminent political theorist, scholar, and Labour Party Member of the House of Lords, comprising over 1,800 rare and valuable books.

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The inauguration ceremony was held at NUV Library, with Lord Parekh gracing the occasion as Chief Guest, accompanied by his family, which holds the rare distinction of having three members educated at Oxford University.

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Speaking on the occasion, Smt. Tejal Amin, Chairperson, Navrachana Education Society, said: "The inauguration of the Lord Bhikhu Parekh Study is a proud and defining moment for Navrachana University. This collection is not merely a gift of books; it is a legacy of wisdom that will guide and inspire generations of our students and scholars. We are deeply grateful to Lord Parekh for entrusting us with this intellectual treasure and for reaffirming our shared belief in the power of knowledge to shape the future."

Late last year, the University of Oxford celebrated the life and work of Lord Bhikhu Parekh, an eminent political theorist and an active member of the House of Lords credited with pioneering concepts on multiculturalism, rights, and socio-cultural and political thought.

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Built by Lord Parekh over decades of academic work and intellectual engagement, the collection will now be accessible to students, faculty, visiting scholars, and researchers at Navrachana University, encouraging deeper engagement with political theory, philosophy, and the humanities. It marks a significant addition to the institution's academic resources and reflects the University's continuing commitment to scholarship and research.

With the inauguration of this library, that association is now formally institutionalised for the benefit of generations of scholars to come.

"In a world where everyone turns to their mobiles and laptops for instant answers, this library will help keep readers more grounded and analytical in their approach," said Lord Bhikhu Parekh.

For more details- https://nuv.ac.in/

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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