Navrachana University’s Dr. Gaurav Parashar appointed to Gujarat Allied and Healthcare Ethics Board

SMPL

Vadodara (Gujarat) [India], September 22: Gujarat has taken a step towards strengthening regulation and professional standards for allied and healthcare professions under the National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions (NCAHP) Act, 2021. The Act provides a national framework for regulating education and professional practice, assessing institutions, maintaining professional registers, and promoting quality, research, and scientific advancement in the sector. In Gujarat, this framework is implemented by the Gujarat State Allied and Healthcare Council, which, under Section 29(1) of the Act, has constituted four autonomous boards covering undergraduate education, postgraduate education, assessment and rating, and ethics and registration.

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As part of this framework, Dr. Gaurav Parashar, Assistant Professor, Division of Biomedical and Life Sciences, School of Science, Navrachana University, has been appointed as a Member of the Allied and Healthcare Professions Ethics and Registration Board, representing the Medical Laboratory & Life Sciences category. His expertise in biomedical science, human and cancer genetics, epigenetics, and molecular diagnostics aligns closely with the Board's domain. His academic and research contributions include the Young Scientist Award, conferred by the Department of Health Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, in 2019.

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Dr. Parashar’s appointment also highlights Navrachana University’s growing academic and research engagement in health and human wellbeing. Through the School of Science and its wider academic ecosystem, the University brings together expertise across Biomedical Science, Microbiology, Zoology and Animal Biotechnology, Food Science and Dietetics, Clinical Embryology, Quantum Technology and Materials Science. This interdisciplinary environment brings together scientific, psychological, behavioral, and societal perspectives, creating opportunities for research and academic engagement across the health and life sciences.

Welcoming the appointment, Prof. A. V. Ramachandran, Professor Emeritus & Mentor, School of Science, Navrachana University, said, “This is a welcome and significant development for allied and healthcare education and practice in Gujarat. I warmly congratulate Dr. Gaurav Parashar on his appointment to the Allied and Healthcare Professions Ethics and Registration Board. His experience and commitment will contribute meaningfully to strengthening professional standards, educational quality and patient care across the state.”

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For Navrachana University, Dr. Parashar’s appointment strengthens the University’s engagement with the evolving allied healthcare landscape and its commitment to interdisciplinary academic and research engagement in the field.

For more information: https://nuv.ac.in/professors/dr-gaurav-parashar/

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