Navraj Group Announces Launch of 'The Kingstown Heights' -- A Smart-Luxury Residential Landmark on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram

VMPL

Advertisement

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], August 1: Navraj Group, one of India's emerging leaders in real estate innovation, proudly announces the launch of The Kingstown Heights, a premium smart-living residential development located in Sector 37D, right on the Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. This milestone marks a significant step in the evolution of future-ready urban homes in India.

Bringing together luxury, sustainability, and cutting-edge smart technology, The Kingstown Heights is not just a real estate project -- it is a bold blueprint for the future of living.

Advertisement

Smart Living Meets Modern Comfort

Designed for today's tech-savvy homeowner, The Kingstown Heights offers homes that are digitally empowered for seamless everyday living. With built-in Wi-Fi infrastructure, broadband-ready networks, and home automation capabilities, residents can remotely control lighting, air conditioning, security systems, and entertainment -- all from the palm of their hand.

Advertisement

The apartments feature VRV (Variable Refrigerant Volume) air-conditioning systems, which allow for zone-specific temperature control, ensuring energy savings and customized comfort at every turn.

Amenities Engineered for Experience

More than just homes, The Kingstown Heights introduces residents to a smart lifestyle community, with amenities that cater to work, play, wellness, and intergenerational living:

* Business Centre & Audio-Visual Room for professional and virtual meeting needs

* Golf simulators, gaming lounges, and karaoke rooms for tech-infused recreation

* Mini bowling alley, jacuzzi-equipped pool, and floating bar for resort-style leisure

* Dedicated zones for kids, teens, and senior citizens to ensure age-appropriate experiences

"The Kingstown Heights represents our vision for modern urban living -- where technology enhances comfort, community, and sustainability," said Mr Naveen Yadav, Founder, Navraj Group. "This development is not just about owning a luxury home, but about stepping into a smarter, more fulfilling way of life."

Setting New Benchmarks in Urban Development

As the real estate market rapidly shifts toward technology-integrated living spaces, The Kingstown Heights is positioning itself as a pioneering residential development, embracing:

* Sustainable construction techniques

* Energy-efficient infrastructure

* Future-proof smart living solutions

Navraj Group's commitment to intelligent design and resident well-being is evident in every element of the project, making The Kingstown Heights a landmark destination for discerning homeowners and investors alike.

About Navraj Group

Navraj Group is a forward-thinking real estate developer known for its innovative approach to urban design and commitment to creating value-driven, future-ready communities. With a focus on quality construction, smart infrastructure, and sustainable practices, the Group is reshaping residential experiences across India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)