Navratri and Maha Ashtami: Union of Power and Peace (Special Message from Dhyan Guru Raghunath Guruji and Divya Shanti Parivar)

Pune, September 2025: The morning ambience, fragrance of incense and lamps in the temple courtyard, the echo of mantras, and the devotees’ concentrated prayers — this was the scene at the Navratri Sadhana organized by Divya Shanti Parivar. With flowers in hand, barley sprouts and a sacred pot before them, and the sound of Om chanting filling the atmosphere — the entire campus seemed immersed in power and peace. Spiritual Importance of Navratri Dhyan Guru Raghunath Guruji addressed the devotees and said, “Navratri is not just a festival, it is a period of self-purification and inner strength. Each day we worship a different form of the Goddess, and each form bestows a unique power and virtue upon us. Even Lord Rama performed this sadhana before the battle with Ravana to invoke divine strength.” Barley Sprouting and the Environment During Ghatasthapana, when barley seeds are sown as part of the Navratri rituals, their sprouting is not only a sacred tradition but also a symbolic way of reading nature’s signs. Culturally, people observe the color and growth of the barley to predict agricultural and environmental conditions.

If the sprouts grow tall and green, it is believed to signify favorable weather ahead — a promise of good rainfall, fertile soil, and an abundant harvest. On the other hand, if the sprouts appear yellowish or stunted, it is taken as an omen of imbalance in seasonal patterns, hinting at irregular rainfall or agricultural challenges.

This ancient observation reflects the deep bond between rituals and ecological awareness in Indian traditions. Long before modern meteorology, communities turned to such natural indicators to connect spiritual practice with environmental balance, blending faith, agriculture, and sustainability into one holistic worldview.

Maha Ashtami: The Pinnacle of Sadhana The most significant day of Navratri is Maha Ashtami. From early morning, temples were filled with devotees. Some places witnessed Kanya Pujan while others prepared for havan.

Guruji explained, “On Ashtami, divine power reaches its peak. Worship of Goddess Kaalratri and Mahagauri removes ignorance and fear, and ushers in purity and peace. A collective ‘Om Havan’ fills the atmosphere with positivity.” Moon and Balance of Ashtami From Full Moon (Purnima) to Ashtami, the moon gradually decreases in size. The flow of light and energy also changes, which can subtly affect sleep, mood, and mental state.

On Ashtami, the moon is about 50% illuminated and 50% dark — symbolizing balance. This state brings a harmonizing effect on both mind and body.

As the moon wanes further towards Amavasya (New Moon), darkness increases, often influencing sleep and mood with a deeper, quieter effect.

Scientific Significance of Ashtami – 7 Positive Aspects (Dhyan Guru Raghunath Guruji – Divya Shanti Parivar) Moon’s Balance (50% illumination): On Ashtami, the half-moon symbolizes balance between light and darkness, naturally stabilizing the mind for meditation and sadhana.

Full Moon–Ashtami–New Moon Cycle: The waxing and waning of the moon can affect sleep and mood. Ashtami, being a middle stage, is seen as a balanced phase — a hypothesis worth scientific exploration.

Mental Calmness: Research shows lunar cycles can subtly influence mood. Ashtami provides a balanced state — neither overly stimulating nor overly lethargic.

Benefits of Om Chanting: Studies (HRV, fMRI) link chanting Om with reduced stress and better nervous system balance. On Ashtami, its effects feel even deeper.

Environmental Benefits of Havan: Medicinal offerings in a havan purify the air and reduce microbial load, creating a positive vibration in the environment.

Union of Energies: On Ashtami, the coolness of the moon and the warmth of the sacred fire come together, harmonizing body, mind, and consciousness.

Ideal Time for Sadhana: Meditation and chanting on Ashtami are considered more receptive, as cosmic balance and purified surroundings give the practitioner a profound experience.

Power and Peace in Harmony The symbolic union of the fire’s warmth and the moon’s coolness is the essence of Maha Ashtami. Guruji said, “Power alone is not enough. The purpose of power is to bring compassion and peace. That is the real meaning of Maha Ashtami sadhana.” Social Message During the collective aarti, men, women, and children all prayed to Goddess Durga together. Guruji said, “The Divine Mother is not just for one family, but for the whole universe. Worshiping her is meant for the welfare of all humanity.” Conclusion The festival of Navratri and Maha Ashtami reminds us that life requires both power and peace in balance.

Divya Shanti Parivar resolved that through collective sadhana and positive energy, not only individuals but families, society, and the entire world may benefit.

Maa Baglamukhi – Sattvic Legends, Ancient History, and Appearance Appearance in Saurashtra: According to ancient traditions, Maa Baglamukhi first appeared in the Saurashtra region. On Mount Girnar and nearby sacred grounds, sages and deities worshipped her with sattvic devotion.

Legend of Satya Yuga: During Satya Yuga, when a devastating storm and cosmic calamity struck, Lord Vishnu performed severe penance at Haridra Sarovar. Maa Baglamukhi manifested and stopped the destructive storm, saving creation.

Control of Demon Dantavakra’s Speech: A demon named Dantavakra tormented gods and righteousness by speaking falsehoods. Maa Baglamukhi caught hold of his tongue, silencing falsehood and establishing truth — symbolizing that the Goddess herself protects truth.

Sattvic Form and Significance Power of Compassion and Peace: Maa Baglamukhi is also called Peetambara Devi. The yellow attire symbolizes peace, compassion, and sattvic purity.

World Peace and Welfare: In Girnar and Saurashtra, her worship was associated with global peace, public welfare, and mental tranquility.

Crisis Protection: She is invoked as the power who protects against storms and natural disasters.

Happiness, Peace, and Prosperity: Her worship brings balance, mental stability, and family harmony.

Healing and Relief from Suffering: Maa Baglamukhi removes inner enemies like disease, unrest, or grief, granting health and contentment.

Establishment of Truth: She directs speech and thought towards truth, fostering justice, righteousness, and love in society.

Tradition of Shrines: Later, she became worshipped as Peetambara Shakti in Nalkheda (Madhya Pradesh), Datia, and Kangra (Himachal Pradesh), where her Shakti Peethas remain famous today.

