Home / Business / Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

Navratri Special: Cranberries as a Vrat-Friendly Superfruit

PTI
Updated At : 05:02 PM Sep 15, 2025 IST
Navratri is a time of devotion, discipline, and mindful eating, where every food choice plays an important role in keeping energy levels high during fasting. While traditional fruits like bananas, apples, and papayas remain staple picks, US cranberries are becoming a refreshing new addition to vrat friendly diets. Their vibrant flavor and nutritional richness make them a perfect balance of taste and health for the festive season. Cranberries are packed with antioxidants, vitamin C, and natural fiber, which help in boosting immunity, aiding digestion, and keeping the body hydrated through long fasting hours. Their tangy-sweet taste makes them versatile and ideal for light beverages with coconut water, quick fruit bowls, or even as a twist in traditional vrat recipes with makhana or sabudana. Adding cranberries not only uplifts the flavor of your fasting platter but also ensures you stay energized and refreshed throughout Navratri.

Incorporating cranberries into your vrat routine is a simple yet effective way to bring variety, nutrition, and flavor to fasting meals. As you celebrate the nine days of Navratri, this superfruit can be a delightful companion that keeps you light, nourished, and festive ready.

(Disclaimer: The above press release comes to you under an arrangement with NRDPL and PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.). PTI PWR

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

