NBC Bearings Intensifies Anti-Counterfeiting Drive with Major Raids in Delhi and Bengaluru

Over INR 2 Crore in fake bearings and production gear recovered as NBC intensifies nationwide crackdown on counterfeiters

India – Business Wire India

National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), part of the CKA Birla Group and manufacturer of NBC Bearings, has significantly intensified its anti-counterfeiting drive with coordinated enforcement actions in Delhi and Bengaluru. These strategic operations, conducted in collaboration with local authorities and authorized representatives of authorised third party, targeted major counterfeiting networks, leading to the seizure of fake NBC-branded goods exceeding INR 2 Crore.

Acting on complaints from NBC Bearings via authorized third party, the DIU North District Police (PS Kashmere Gate) conducted targeted raids across Delhi’s key counterfeit hubs, including Gali Rajan Kalan and Kashmere Gate. Thousands of fake NBC bearings, empty cartons, pouches, dies, and a laser-marking machine used to stamp forged codes, were recovered during the operation.

These enforcement efforts extended to Bengaluru’s JC Road as well, targeting units involved in the production and distribution of counterfeit NBC products. The seizure of advanced stamping equipment reveals the scale and sophistication of the illegal operations that were brought down. The investigative teams were supported by authorised third party and NBC’s technical experts, who verified the counterfeit stock on site.

Rajesh Premchandran, Chief Sales & Marketing Officer, NEI, stated: "Counterfeit bearings pose a severe threat to vehicle safety and industry reliability. At NBC, we uphold a strict Zero Tolerance Policy against counterfeiting and remain committed to protecting our protecting our customers, and brand integrity.”

Taken together, these actions have led to dismantling of counterfeit manufacturing networks at their source. The company continues to step up its anti-counterfeiting efforts to safeguard customers, partners, and the industries it supports.

Customers are advised to buy through authorised dealers and rely on the NBC Connect App available on both play store and app store for IOS users, which offers quick, free verification of genuine products and confirms product authenticity within seconds.

About National Engineering Industries Ltd.

Founded in 1946, National Engineering Industries Ltd (NBC), is an integral part of the CKA Birla group (formerly the CK Birla Group) and manufacturer of the NBC brand of bearings. CKA Birla Group is today a multibillion-dollar diversified conglomerate with over 35,000 employees and 50+ manufacturing facilities across India and the world, with a presence in diverse sectors including technology, automotive, home and building and healthcare. NBC is India's leading manufacturer and exporter of bearings with manufacturing capacity of 250 Mn bearings annually in over 3100+ variants for application across automotive, railways, aerospace and industrial segments to serve customers in more than 30 countries. It also serves the Indian aftermarket through a countrywide network of over 550 authorized stockiest and thousands of retailers.

Headquartered in Jaipur, NBC is the only bearing manufacturer in the world to win the prestigious Deming Grand Prize (2015). With an employee strength of over 3,000 and five manufacturing plants in Jaipur (2), Bagru (Rajasthan), Newai (Rajasthan) and Vadodara (Gujarat), NBC is equipped with global manufacturing and process technology and has one of the best R&D centers in India. Apart from being technologically advanced, the company practices methods of sustainability by using alternate sources of energy and increasing the efficiency of the manufacturing process by leveraging on the power of digitization.

In 2020, National Engineering Industries Ltd, acquired Kinex bearings in Europe through its subsidiary NBC Global Ag, to enhance, diversify and provide best-in-class products to its existing and potential customers. In 2022, NBC Global Ag opened its Global Technology Centre in Germany to support innovation and provide support to NBC’s global growth.

In 2024, NBC Bearings has ventured into the aerospace segment, leveraging its precision engineering expertise to support India's growing ambitions in aviation and space technologies.

For details, visit: https://nbcbearings.com/.

