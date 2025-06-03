NBC Bearings Reinforces Sustainability Leadership by Publishing Environmental Product Declarations for Its Range of Bearings

BusinessWire India

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], June 3: National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), manufacturer of the NBC brand of bearings and part of the The CKA Birla Group, an Indian multinational conglomerate with a multibillion-dollar revenue, has announced the successful publication of Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) for eight different types of bearings.

An Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) is an independently verified and standardized document that transparently reports a product's environmental impact throughout its life cycle--from raw material extraction to manufacturing, usage, and end-of-life disposal. NBC's EPDs follow globally accepted protocols, including ISO 14025 and EN 15804, and are registered with the International EPD® System.

This initiative is a key milestone in NBC's ongoing efforts to embed sustainability across the value chain and support global customers in meeting their ESG and Scope 3 reporting requirements. With these EPDs, NBC Bearings joins a select group of global bearing manufacturers to offer verified life cycle data for their products.

Rohit Saboo, President & CEO, NEI, said, "We believe that true sustainability begins with transparency. By publishing EPDs for our bearings, we are empowering our customers with credible data to make responsible choices and reduce their carbon footprint. This initiative not only strengthens NBC's position as a responsible engineering partner but also prepares us to participate in green supply chains across the world."

These declarations are not just tools for transparency -- they also serve as a roadmap for internal product and process improvements, helping identify high-impact materials, reduce waste, optimize energy use, and support sustainable procurement by OEMs and industrial customers globally.

NBC Bearings' sustainability roadmap includes adopting clean energy, improving manufacturing efficiency, supporting green transportation, and contributing to circular economy principles through initiatives like bearing remanufacturing.

