NBC Bearings to Showcase Advanced Solutions for Construction and Off-Highway Equipment at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

VMPL

Delhi NCR [India], September 11: NBC Bearings, a leading bearing manufacturer and brand of National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI), will participate in bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, scheduled from 15 to 18 September 2026 at the India Expo Centre, Greater Noida. The company will showcase its growing portfolio for construction and off-highway applications, with a focus on durability, efficiency and application specific engineering.

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Construction equipment operates in demanding environments involving heavy loads, shock, vibration, dust, contamination and extended operating cycles. As manufacturers place greater emphasis on productivity, uptime and lifecycle efficiency, the performance of critical components such as bearings becomes increasingly important.

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At bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, NBC Bearings will demonstrate how its engineering capabilities and application knowledge help address these operating challenges. The showcase will feature solutions developed for applications where load carrying capability, durability and consistent performance are critical.

The company will also introduce new bearing solutions for the construction equipment segment, further strengthening its portfolio for the sector. The new offerings, to be unveiled during the exhibition, have been developed in line with evolving equipment designs and operating conditions.

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Rajesh Premchandran, CSMO, National Engineering Industries Ltd., said, “Construction and off-highway equipment operate in some of the most demanding conditions, where component reliability has a direct impact on uptime and productivity. At NBC Bearings, we work closely with the industry to understand these challenges and develop solutions suited to real operating environments. bauma CONEXPO INDIA provides an important platform for us to showcase our engineering capabilities and engage with manufacturers on their evolving technology needs.”

NBC Bearings continues to strengthen its capabilities across product engineering, manufacturing and technical support as the sector places greater emphasis on localisation, efficiency and equipment lifecycle. Its participation at bauma CONEXPO INDIA will enable conversations with OEMs and manufacturers on emerging technology and component requirements.

The company’s technical and leadership teams will be present at the exhibition to discuss applications, product performance and future requirements across construction equipment categories.

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