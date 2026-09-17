NBC Bearings Unveils New Product Range for Construction Equipment at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026

VMPL

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], September 17: NBC Bearings, the flagship brand of National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEI) and part of of the multi-billion-dollar CKA Birla Group today unveiled a new range of bearings for construction and off-highway equipment at bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, strengthening its presence in one of India’s rapidly evolving industrial segments.

Advertisement

The products and solutions were unveiled by Mr. Alok Goyle, Director, Involute Powergear Pvt.Ltd. marking a significant portfolio extension in bearing adjacencies for the fastest growing construction equipment and mining industries.

Advertisement

The new portfolio has been offered to cater to critical applications across construction machinery, where components are required to withstand high loads, continuous operations and challenging site conditions. The launch marks an expansion of NBC Bearings’ product offering as the company increases its focus on the construction equipment ecosystem.

The portfolio includes Bearing Housing, Induction heater, Bearing puller, Fitting tools, Single point Automatic Lubricator for construction equipment and mining industry.

Advertisement

The introduction comes at a time when infrastructure development, increased mechanisation and a growing emphasis on domestic manufacturing are creating new opportunities across India’s construction equipment value chain. Component manufacturers are increasingly expected to deliver products that combine engineering precision with the ability to perform consistently across varied operating conditions.

Sanjay Gupta, Head of Marketing and Product Management, National Engineering Industries Ltd said, “The construction equipment sector is an important growth area for us. With this new range, we are expanding our ability to serve a wider set of applications while bringing together our engineering, manufacturing and product development strengths. We see significant opportunity to work with equipment manufacturers as they look for high quality, locally developed solutions that can meet increasingly demanding technical requirements.”

The launch also underlines NBC Bearings’ focus on localisation. By developing and manufacturing solutions in India, the company aims to support equipment manufacturers with access to products backed by local engineering expertise, manufacturing scale and technical support.

At bauma CONEXPO INDIA 2026, NBC Bearings is displaying the new range alongside select solutions from its existing portfolio. The company’s technical team also demonstrating the relevance of different bearing configurations across construction machinery applications during the four day exhibition.

About NBC Bearings

NBC Bearings, a brand of National Engineering Industries Ltd. (NEIL), is India's leading bearing manufacturer and a part of the CKA Birla Group. With a legacy spanning over sever decades, NBC Bearings serves automotive, railways, aerospace, industrial, and mobility sectors across domestic and international markets through its world-class manufacturing facilities and extensive distribution network.

For details, visit: https://nbcbearings.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)