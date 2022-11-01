NBCC and its subsidiary pay Rs 59-crore dividend

NBCC (India) Ltd and its subsidiary Hindustan Steelworks Construction Ltd (HSCL) have paid a dividend of Rs 55.58 crore and Rs 4.1 crore (including interim dividend), respectively, to the Government of India for FY 2021-22. The cheque(s) were handed over to Minister for Housing & Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri by Pawan Kumar Gupta, CMD, NBCC, and Chairman, HSCL.

One Nation One Fertiliser scheme at NFL, Panipat

A live streaming event of the inauguration ceremony of 600 Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samruddhi Kendras (PMKSK), Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Jan Urvarak Pariyojana — One Nation One Fertiliser scheme and international e-magazine on fertilisers - Indian Edge - by the Prime Minister was held recently at National Fertilisers Ltd (NFL) in Panipat.

BSNL observes Vigilance Awareness Week

BSNL is observing a Vigilance Awareness Week from October 31 to November 6 with a theme "Corruption Free India for a Developed Nation" under the guidance of Sandeep Diwan, Chief General Manager, Punjab Telecom Circle, BSNL.

IHCL sets up 224 charging points for EVs at 92 assets

Indian Hotels Company Ltd (IHCL) in line with Paathya, the company's ESG+ framework to drive its sustainability and social impact measures, has installed 224 EV charging stations at 92 of its properties.

Walkathon organised on eve of World Polio Day

Members of Rotary Club, Jalandhar West, and Inner Wheel Clubs of Jalandhar recently organised a walkathon on the eve of World Polio Day. This was disclosed by Dr SPS Grover. People from different walks of life took part in the walk.

Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Desh Bhagat University

Desh Bhagat University recently celebrated Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav by organising a first-ever state art exhibition at the university campus. Painters from all over Punjab and Chandigarh participated. The theme of the exhibition was “Freedom Fighters of Punjab”. It was inaugurated by Dr Zora Singh, Chancellor, Desh Bhagat University.

ISIC to organise OPD for spine problems in Ludhiana

Delhi-based Indian Spinal Injuries Centre (ISIC) will organise an OPD in Ludhiana. It will be held from 10.30 am to 2.30 pm at Balaji Hospital, Ludhiana, on November 2. Dr Neeraj Gupta, spine specialist, and Dr Hitesh Bhandari, orthopaedic surgeon, will provide consultation.

Plaksha varsity students get placement in leading MNCs

Plaksha University Mohali has completed the placement drive for its Technology Leaders Programme class of 2022. The average salary stood at a record Rs 19.45 LPA, with the highest salary being Rs 41 lakh. The average salary for the top 10% and the top 25% of the class were at an all-time high of Rs 38.2 LPA and Rs 29.4 LPA, respectively.

FCI holds ‘Run for Unity’ on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas

Officers and staff members of Food Corporation of India (FCI), Regional Office, Haryana, Panchkula, paid floral tribute to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on Rashtriya Ekta Diwas on Monday and took a pledge. A 'Run for Unity' was also organised, which was led by Amit Bhushan, General Manager, FCI, Haryana.

Brew Bros Microbrewery celebrates 4th anniversary

Brew Bros Microbrewery, Mohali, recently celebrated its fourth anniversary with great fanfare. Pollywood celebrities and Punjabi singers, including Jasbir Jassi, Afsana Khan, Ashok Masti, Surinder Khan and Naveed Akhtar, were among those who enthralled the audience.

Lifestyle brand Ellementry opens two new stores

Lifestyle brand Ellementry has expand its reach by opening two new stores in Chandigarh & Ludhiana. A large collection of home essentials in various categories such as ceramics, glassware, woodenware, metal, marble, terracotta and linen is available.