DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / NBFCs may see 5-15 bps rise in funding costs if repo rate hiked: Kotak

NBFCs may see 5-15 bps rise in funding costs if repo rate hiked: Kotak

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:13 PM Aug 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

New Delhi [India], August 26 (ANI): Following the hawkish tone in the recent MPC minutes that raised the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike, non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) could face a 5-15 basis point increase in funding costs, potentially putting pressure on margins, said Kotak Institutional Equities, adding that asset quality will remain a crucial factor.

Advertisement

According to Kotak, NBFCs are expected to have a strong year despite the potential rise in funding costs. Growth is likely to be supported by healthy loan growth and asset quality in the first quarter, with most players expected to continue reporting strong growth in assets under management (AUM).

Advertisement

However, the brokerage said asset yields will remain a key factor for NBFC margins, as higher borrowing costs could be partly offset if lending rates remain stable or rise in select segments.

Advertisement

"Competitive intensity is elevated and could constrain yields, while remaining challenging to forecast," Kotak noted.

The brokerage said NBFCs are expected to have a strong year, supported by good loan growth and healthy asset quality in the first quarter.

Advertisement

The recent MPC minutes indicate a hawkish stance, with concerns over inflation normalisation and real interest rates raising the possibility of a 50-basis-point rate hike from December 2027, the report said.

Meanwhile, government bond yields, which rose in March and April, have recently eased, while corporate bond yields have increased from May levels, widening credit spreads. Against this backdrop, most NBFCs have shifted their borrowings towards banks this year, although some have recently increased their reliance on the bond market.

Kotak said a possible rate hike could have a positive impact on the asset side, as the rate war may ease, with lending rates likely to remain stable or rise slightly in some segments. However, competition remains intense in the prime segment, led by aggressive public sector banks, while newer NBFCs continue to compete strongly in below-prime segments, particularly through DSA sourcing.

Kotak said the rise in NBFCs' cost of funds will mainly come from three areas -- the replacement of maturing non-convertible debentures (NCDs), a possible increase in repo rates and higher bank Marginal Cost of Funds-Based Lending Rate (MCLR) rates.

It said NCD repricing is unlikely to have a major impact on margins, while a 50-basis-point repo rate hike could raise funding costs by 5-15 basis points. Higher MCLR rates could also add to costs, although the impact may be delayed as most borrowings are linked to one-year MCLR rates with annual resets.

"...most NBFCs have 25-50% of their bank borrowings linked to repo. As such, this will have 5-15 bps drag on cost of funds..." it said, adding, "banks have inched up MCLR rates; the pace of rate hike will determine the impact on companies." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts