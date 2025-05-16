NBFCs outpace banks in lending MSMEs, growth will continue to persist: CareEdge

New Delhi [India], May 16 (ANI): Lending by MSMEs witnessed robust growth in recent years, with Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) emerging as the front-runners, outpacing the growth rates of both private and public sector banks, according to CareEdge Ratings.

Between 2020-21 and 2023-24, NBFCs recorded a 32 per cent compound annual growth rate (CAGR) in MSME lending, albeit on a smaller base, compared to 20.9 per cent for private banks and 10.4 per cent for public sector banks.

The share of MSME credit in NBFCs' overall loan portfolio rose from 5.9 per cent in 2020-21 to 9.1 per cent in the first half of 2024-25, an increase of over 50 per cent, as per a report from the rating agency.

Over the same period, the banks maintained relatively stable MSME exposure, ranging from 16.2 per cent to 16.9 per cent.

Looking ahead, this growth trajectory is expected to persist, with NBFCs projected to grow at 20 per cent, private banks at 15 per cent, and public sector banks at 10 per cent during 2024-25 and 2025-26.

In 2025-26, the asset under management in the MSME space for NBFCs is expected to cross Rs 5.3 lakh crore against an estimated loan book of Rs 4.4 lakh crore in the just-concluded financial year 2024-25.

"This expansion has been underpinned by a supportive ecosystem, including initiatives such as Udyam registration, GST Sahay, TREDS, and the development of digital public infrastructure, alongside enabling policy measures and credit guarantee schemes," CareEdge Ratings asserted.

The rating agency said India's MSME sector, comprising nearly 63 million enterprises, presents a significant growth opportunity of more than Rs 18 lakh crore.

With the ongoing formalisation of the economy and increasing adoption of digital technologies, it is expected that a growing share of currently informal credit demand is expected to transition into the formal financial system. (ANI)

