NBR Group Achieves Rs 175 Crore Sales Milestone in Q3 2025 with NBR Soul of the Seasons located near the Sarjapur Road: Gunjur IT Corridor in Bengaluru.

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], January 20: NBR Group, which is among the leading real estate developers in Bengaluru, has reported an outstanding sale of 175 crores of its flagship luxury residential real estate project, NBR Soul of the Seasons, in the October–December 2025 quarter. Having been set up near the strategic location of the Sarjapur Road – Gunjur IT corridor in Bengaluru, the project has become a symbol of the booming business of high-end premium housing in the fast-developing eastern part of Bengaluru.

The high sales figures highlight rising confidence among buyers to invest in residential projects that are delivered with a focus on quality, sustainable living, intelligent design, and sustained value creation. Since its inception, NBR Soul of the Seasons has garnered strong market interest, becoming one of the most desirable residential developments along the Sarjapur Road – Gunjur IT corridor, a location that is gaining popularity with home buyers as a place of convenience in the city while being close to nature.

NBR Soul of the Seasons is spread across 9.17 acres and represents an individual approach to urban residential development. The project provides thoughtfully designed landscaped areas and open spaces of about 88% of the total project area, thereby providing a low-density and nature-oriented living environment, which is a rarity in the competitive Bengaluru real estate market. The project consists of four residential towers with 22 to 26 storeys each and the apartments are exclusively spacious 3 BHK homes. The unit dimensions range between 1446 to 1826 square feet. The pricing starts at ₹1.64 crore onwards, reflecting the premium positioning of the project along with its extensive range of amenities.

The distinguishing feature of Soul of the Seasons is its design philosophy based on the ancient Pancha Mahabhoota concept, the five elements of Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth. This philosophy is reflected across all aspects of the project, including architecture and landscape design, to create spaces that promote coexistence between the environment and residents. NBR Group has incorporated the GAIA philosophy in this project with a focus on integrating the built up environment with the surrounding ecosystem. The project features reflective water bodies and fountains representing the water element, sky decks and stargazing areas symbolizing space, cross-ventilated Vaastu-compliant plans facilitating air flow, solar-powered amenities representing fire, and expansive natural landscapes depicting earth.

Commenting on the sales achievement of NBR Soul of the Seasons, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, CEO, Founder and Managing Director of NBR Group, stated that crossing the ₹175 crore mark is a significant milestone for the company. It reflects the strong confidence homebuyers have placed in the project and reaffirms the group’s focus on delivering high-quality homes that are thoughtfully planned, responsibly constructed, and aligned with long-term housing needs.

The project is being constructed using advanced aluminium formwork technology, ensuring structural accuracy, construction reliability, and enhanced durability. Its sustainability framework includes energy-efficient systems, solar-ready zones, and eco-sensitive layouts,

aligning with the growing environmental awareness among modern homebuyers. Residents of Soul of the Seasons enjoy a wide array of lifestyle amenities, including a well-equipped clubhouse, swimming pool, jogging track, fitness courts, and multipurpose sports facilities such as basketball courts, tennis courts, and a skating rink. The development also features aromatic gardens, pet parks, children’s play areas, an amphitheater, reflexology paths, woodland walks, and interconnected green corridors that encourage outdoor living and community interaction.

The project’s location on Sarjapur Road offers significant connectivity advantages. The area has witnessed substantial infrastructure development and is located close to major IT hubs such as Wipro SEZ, RMZ Ecoworld, and Microsoft offices. Educational institutions including National Public School, Greenwood International School, and Chrysalis High School are easily accessible, along with healthcare centers such as Manipal Hospital, Apollo Hospital, and Sakra World Hospital. The upcoming Kodathi Metro station,along with connectivity to the Outer Ring Road and the proposed Peripheral Ring Road, further enhances the appeal of the location for working professionals and families.

NBR Soul of the Seasons has received several industry accolades, including the Best Themed Residential Project award at the GREBA Awards 2025 and the Excellence in High-Rise Project category in the Ongoing Segment at the ET Achievers Awards 2025.

The project is registered under RERA, ensuring transparency and legal compliance.

The ₹175 crore sales recorded during the October–December 2025 quarter indicate broader market trends, where high-quality premium developments are increasingly preferred in East Bengaluru. As the city continues to expand rapidly, NBR Soul of the Seasons stands out with its thoughtful design, environmentally conscious lifestyle, and comprehensive amenities. These factors resonate strongly with discerning homebuyers who value quality over mere square footage. With growing sales momentum and increasing buyer interest, NBR Group’s NBR Soul of the Seasons is well positioned to achieve greater success in one of Bengaluru’s most promising residential micro-markets. For more information you can visit https://www.nbrgroup.in/

