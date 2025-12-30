NBR Group Welcomes Mr. Dhanush Reddy as Executive Director

VMPL

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 30: NBR Group announced the appointment of Mr. Dhanush Reddy as Executive Director, marking an important milestone in a journey shaped by continuous learning, close observation, and active contribution across the organisation. His elevation reflects years of hands-on involvement and dedication, reinforcing NBR Group's belief that leadership is earned through merit, responsibility, and consistent performance.

Over the years, Mr. Dhanush Reddy has worked closely with the Chairman and Mr. N. Nagabushana Reddy, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, gaining first-hand exposure to a leadership style rooted in action, accountability, and collaboration. While NBR Group operates with the warmth and values of a family-led organisation, respect and responsibility are earned through discipline, integrity, and sustained effort--principles that have guided his professional journey.

A defining influence on his growth has been the opportunity to observe leadership that remains directly engaged with teams, encourages ownership, and prioritises transparency at every level. This culture of mutual respect and collective progress shaped his decision to take on greater responsibility, reinforcing the belief that leadership is not about authority, but about enabling others to succeed while upholding organisational values.

In his role as Executive Director, Mr. Dhanush Reddy plays a pivotal part in strengthening NBR Group's core pillars of trust, customer-centricity, long-term value creation, and sustainable development. His responsibilities focus on translating leadership vision into measurable outcomes, guiding teams across functions, and ensuring that every project aligns with the company's standards of quality, responsibility, and forward-looking growth.

A key aspect of his professional journey has been the ability to balance learning with execution. From observing strategic decision-making to actively participating in on-ground project management, his approach reflects the belief that leadership emerges through involvement at every level of an organisation. His progression underscores NBR Group's ethos that even within a family-oriented enterprise, executive roles are grounded firmly in merit, accountability, and earned trust.

Mr. Dhanush Reddy holds a Bachelor of Business Administration (BBA) degree from St. Joseph's College (SJC) University. His academic foundation, combined with practical exposure within NBR Group, positions him well to contribute to the organisation's next phase of growth--aligned with its vision of creating communities centred on sustainability, long-term value, and people-first planning.

Through this appointment, NBR Group continues to demonstrate a culture where leadership is visible in action, contributions are recognised, and organisational growth is driven by individuals who earn their roles. Mr. Dhanush Reddy's journey reflects the company's core belief that leadership is not conferred by title, but cultivated through observation, learning, and consistent contribution.

As Executive Director, he is poised to further strengthen NBR Group's foundations and support its continued evolution, ensuring the organisation remains synonymous with trust, integrity, and responsible development.

