NBR Group Wins ‘Excellence in High-Rise Project (Ongoing)’ at ET Achievers Awards 2025 for ‘Soul of the Seasons’, Bengaluru

Recognition highlights NBR Group’s commitment to sustainable, design-led luxury living

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 8: NBR Group, one of South India’s most trusted and forward-thinking real estate developers, has been honoured with the ‘Excellence in High-Rise Project (Ongoing)’ award for its flagship residential development, NBR Soul of the Seasons, at the ET Achievers Awards 2025, held at the Sheraton Grand, Bengaluru recently.

The recognition reaffirms NBR Group’s position as a leader in sustainable luxury housing and its growing contribution to Bengaluru’s evolving skyline. The award celebrates NBR Soul of the Seasons for its distinctive resort-style living concept, innovative design approach, and seamless integration of architecture, sustainability, and wellness.

Located at Mullur, off Sarjapur Road, NBR Soul of the Seasons represents a new era of nature-inspired urban living. Spread across 9.65 acres, the project dedicates nearly 88% of its expanse to landscaped greens, offering residents an immersive environment that harmonizes contemporary comfort with the serenity of nature. Each residence has been designed to reflect balance, calm, and openness — staying true to NBR Group’s design philosophy of “Resort Living. Every Day.”

The project incorporates advanced Aluminium Formwork construction technology, ensuring precision engineering, superior quality finishes, long-term durability, and adherence to the highest standards of safety and sustainability. Featuring thoughtfully planned 3 BHK premium homes, NBR Soul of the Seasons combines functional design with world-class amenities — creating a community that nurtures well-being and elevates everyday living.

Expressing gratitude for the recognition, Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, Founder, CEO & Managing Director, NBR Group, said: “We are truly honoured to receive this recognition for ‘NBR Soul of the Seasons’, a project that reflects our vision of creating homes where luxury and nature coexist in harmony. At NBR Group, we believe that great design must serve both people and the planet — and this award is a testament to that belief. Our focus has always been on crafting spaces that inspire calm, connection, and community, while upholding the values of quality, sustainability, and innovation that define our brand.”

About NBR Soul of the Seasons

NBR Soul of the Seasons is NBR Group’s signature high-rise development located at Mullur, off Sarjapur Road, Bengaluru. Inspired by the Pancha Mahabhoota (the five natural elements — Space, Air, Fire, Water, and Earth), the project brings together architecture, nature, and lifestyle in perfect equilibrium. With world-class amenities, open green corridors, water features, and wellness-focused design, the project sets a new benchmark for sustainable premium living in Bengaluru.

About the ET Achievers Awards 2025

An initiative by The Economic Times, the ET Achievers Awards celebrate exceptional individuals and organizations across industries that demonstrate excellence, innovation, and transformative leadership. The 2025 edition brought together India’s leading entrepreneurs, corporates, and thought leaders to recognize achievements across sectors including Real Estate, Technology, Healthcare, Education, and Infrastructure.

About NBR Group:-

NBR Group is a Bengaluru-based real estate development company with a legacy spanning over two decades. Established in 1998 by visionary entrepreneurs Mr. Ashwath Narayana Reddy, the Chairman of NBR Group and Mr. Nagabushana Reddy, the Founder, CEO and Managing Director, the firm has grown to become one of South India’s most trusted names in plotted developments, and premium residential communities. NBR Group has become a hallmark of trust and innovation in South India’s real estate landscape. With over 12 million square feet of residential space developed and thousands of families served, the company’s legacy reflects a deep commitment to quality, customer-centricity, and forward-thinking design.

For more information kindly visit- https://www.nbrgroup.in/

