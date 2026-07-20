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Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], July 20: The National Commission for Allied and Healthcare Professions' direction dated 8 April 2026 is an important regulatory development for allied and healthcare education in India. The communication clarifies the framework for institutions and courses for Academic Year 2026-27 and notes that 17 competency-based curricula covering around 28 professions have been released for implementation.

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The concern lies in the practical implication of this direction. New programmes can move forward only where an NCAHP-approved curriculum is available. Therefore, professions recognised under the NCAHP framework but still awaiting curriculum release may not be open for new programme launch.

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This matters because India is simultaneously pursuing a major expansion of its allied healthcare workforce. The policy challenge is not whether regulation is needed. It clearly is. The challenge is how to ensure standardisation without delaying the development of trained professionals required by India's healthcare system.

Why Standardisation Matters

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Standardisation in allied and healthcare education is essential. For years, allied health programmes across India have varied widely in nomenclature, duration, admission eligibility, curriculum depth, clinical exposure, assessment methods and faculty requirements. Such variation can affect graduate competency, professional mobility and public confidence.

The NCAHP Act, 2021 was introduced to create a national framework for regulating education and services in allied and healthcare professions. Its mandate includes institutional assessment, maintenance of professional registers, and promotion of access, research and adoption of scientific advancement.

Competency-based curricula can help align education with defined clinical skills, patient safety standards and healthcare service needs. The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in collaboration with NCAHP, launched competency-based curricula for ten allied and healthcare professions in April 2025, describing the initiative as a step toward uniformity and quality.

Thus, NCAHP's intent is appropriate. India needs nationally comparable standards. The concern is not standardisation itself, but whether incomplete curriculum coverage may unintentionally slow workforce expansion.

The Emerging Policy Gap

A. Approved curricula versus recognised professions

NCAHP has released curricula in areas such as Physiotherapy, Optometry, Nutrition and Dietetics, Dialysis Therapy, Radiotherapy Technology, Medical Radiology and Imaging Technology, Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technology, Health Information Management, Physician Associates, Medical Laboratory Sciences, Occupational Therapy, Respiratory Technology, Medical Physics and Nuclear Medicine Technology.

These releases are significant, but they do not yet cover the full range of professions recognised under the NCAHP framework. The April 8 communication itself states that the released curricula cover around 28 professions. This leaves several recognised professions outside the current curriculum structure.

This creates a policy gap: a profession may be recognised, but institutions may still be unable to start a new academic programme because the approved curriculum is pending. In effect, legal recognition exists, but educational expansion is paused.

B. Impact on institutions

Universities across India are looking to invest substantial resources in allied healthcare education. These investments include simulation laboratories, skill labs, diagnostic and therapeutic equipment, hospital partnerships, faculty recruitment, digital learning systems and quality assurance processes.

However, institutions may hesitate to invest if they are unsure whether a proposed programme can be launched. This is particularly relevant for private universities, healthcare groups and regional institutions that are willing to build capacity but need regulatory clarity.

Programme launch also requires advance academic planning through Boards of Studies, Academic Councils, statutory approvals, clinical training agreements and admission processes. Uncertain curriculum timelines may therefore delay programme development, reduce student choice and weaken institutional responsiveness to healthcare sector needs.

Implications for India's Workforce Goals

The April 8 direction must be viewed in the context of India's broader allied health workforce agenda. In Union Budget 2026, the Government announced plans to upgrade existing allied health institutions, establish new institutions in both public and private sectors, and train one lakh allied health professionals over five years in selected disciplines, including optometry, radiology, anaesthesia, operation theatre technology and applied psychology.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's post-budget consultation on "Scale-up Allied Health Professionals" also focused on adding 1,00,000 Allied Health Professionals over five years. The discussion linked this requirement to demographic transition, non-communicable diseases, healthcare infrastructure expansion and increasing use of advanced medical technologies.

The existing education base is sizeable. The Ministry noted that India has over 500 government institutes offering around 48,000 seats, and about 3,800 private institutes offering more than 3.6 lakh seats, while also acknowledging variation in infrastructure, laboratories, equipment and trained faculty.

These figures show that India requires both expansion and quality improvement. If programme development is limited only to disciplines with released curricula, workforce growth may become uneven. Some fields may expand rapidly, while other recognised professions remain underdeveloped.

In the short term, universities may delay investments and admissions. In the medium term, hospitals may continue to face shortages in specialised technical roles. In the long term, India may struggle to produce the right mix of allied health professionals across disciplines, geographies and levels of care.

This is especially important because modern healthcare depends on allied professionals in diagnostics, imaging, emergency care, operation theatres, dialysis, rehabilitation, radiotherapy, critical care and chronic disease management. If formal education capacity does not expand across all required professions, hospitals may continue to rely on informal training or limited talent pools.

The larger risk is therefore not merely delayed academic approval. It is a possible mismatch between regulatory implementation and national workforce planning.

A Balanced Way Forward

India should not treat quality and capacity as competing priorities. A balanced transition model can protect NCAHP's standard-setting role while allowing responsible programme expansion.

First, NCAHP could publish a time-bound curriculum release calendar for all remaining recognised professions. This would help universities, hospitals and state authorities plan investments and admissions more confidently.

Second, institutions meeting defined requirements for infrastructure, faculty, laboratories, clinical exposure and governance could be considered for provisional programme approval in professions where curricula are still awaited.

Third, any programme approved under such a transitional mechanism should be required to adopt the NCAHP curriculum once released. This would preserve national uniformity while avoiding unnecessary delays.

Fourth, during the interim period, institutions could use benchmark curricula from established universities, national skills frameworks or internationally accepted competency models, subject to regulatory review.

Fifth, regulatory oversight should focus not only on documents and infrastructure but also on student competencies, clinical exposure, assessment quality, internship standards and graduate readiness.

Finally, curriculum development should involve universities, hospitals, professional associations, state councils and industry stakeholders so that academic standards remain connected to healthcare delivery realities.

Conclusion

The NCAHP's April 8, 2026 direction is a significant step toward standardising allied and healthcare education in India. Its emphasis on approved curricula, common standards and institutional accountability is important for quality assurance and patient safety.

However, if curricula for all recognised professions are not released in a timely manner, the framework may unintentionally delay programme development, institutional investment and student opportunity. It may also create uneven workforce growth across disciplines.

At a time when India aims to train one lakh allied health professionals over five years, regulation must support both quality and scale. A calibrated transitional pathway would allow NCAHP to function not only as a regulator but also as an enabler of India's future-ready allied healthcare workforce.

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