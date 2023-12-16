NCLAT notice to Zee, denies stay on merger with Sony

MUMBAI
The NCLAT on Friday issued notices to Zee Entertainment over the petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against an NCLT order that approved its merger with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony). However, it declined to grant any stay over the merger process during the pendency of the hearing. PTI
Mumbai
Sovereign Gold Bond issue opens on Monday
The RBI on Friday said the issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 6,199 per gram and will open for subscription on Monday.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israeli strike on school kills Al Jazeera cameraman in Gaza, wounds reporter
Cameraman Samer Abu Daqqa and correspondent Wael Dahdouh had...
Disruptions loom over winter session as security breach standoff persists
Opposition presses for HM’s statement; probe on: Govt
Punjab truck driver who killed 16 Canadian junior hockey players in 2018 crash loses deportation appeal
Jaskirat Singh Sidhu was sentenced to eight years in prison ...
Videoconferencing must when witness can't depose physically: Punjab and Haryana High Court
The Bench makes it clear that depriving an opportunity to de...
Girlfriend narrates chilling details of murderous attempt by bureaucrat’s son, says 'he invited her to hotel at 3 am and ...'
In a social media post, Priya Umendra Singh alleges 'my boyf...