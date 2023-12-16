NCLAT notice to Zee, denies stay on merger with Sony

PTI

MUMBAI

The NCLAT on Friday issued notices to Zee Entertainment over the petitions filed by IDBI Bank and Axis Finance against an NCLT order that approved its merger with Culver Max Entertainment (Sony). However, it declined to grant any stay over the merger process during the pendency of the hearing. PTI

Mumbai

Sovereign Gold Bond issue opens on Monday

The RBI on Friday said the issue price for the next tranche of Sovereign Gold Bond has been fixed at Rs 6,199 per gram and will open for subscription on Monday.

#Mumbai