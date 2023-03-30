NCLAT upholds Rs 1,337-cr fine on Google, asked to deposit in 30 days

PTI

New Delhi, March 29

The NCLAT on Wednesday upheld the orders of the fair trade regulator CCI imposing a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on tech major Google in the Android mobile devices case, with some modifications.

A two-member Bench of the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has directed Google to implement the direction and deposit the amount in 30 days.

“We upheld this penalty… The appellant (Google) is allowed to deposit the penalty” after adjusting 10% of the amount already deposited as per its previous order of January 4 within a period of 30 days, it said.

Unfair business practices On October 20 last year, the Competition Commission of India (CCI) slapped a penalty of Rs 1,337.76 crore on Google for anti-competitive practices in relation to Android mobile devices

The regulator had also ordered the internet major to cease and desist from various unfair business practices

This ruling was challenged before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT), which is an appellate authority over the orders passed by the CCI

It also granted Google 30 days to implement the measures as directed by the Competition Commission of India, which have been upheld by NCLAT.

The NCLAT Bench comprising Chairperson Justice Ashok Bhushan and Member Alok Shrivastava also made some modifications to the CCI order passed on October 20, 2022.

The modifications to the CCI order include striking down some portions related to permission for uninstalling Google suite software, and some other points.

It also rejected Google’s plea that there was a violation of natural justice by the CCI in the probe. An e-mail sent to Google for comments did not elicit any response.

