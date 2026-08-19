NCLT allows Aviator ML to withdraw SpiceJet insolvency plea, imposes Rs 15 lakh costs on parties

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Wednesday allowed aircraft lessor Aviator ML 29641 Ltd to withdraw its insolvency petition against SpiceJet, but came down heavily on both parties for settling the dispute at the eleventh hour and imposed Rs 15 lakh in costs.

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A special Bench of Judicial Member Mahendra Khandelwal and Technical Member Anu Jagmohan Singh directed Aviator ML and SpiceJet to pay Rs 7.5 lakh each to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund within seven days.

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The withdrawal, however, will take effect only after proof of payment is submitted before the NCLT Registry. If either party fails to deposit the amount, the Registry has been directed to place the matter before the Bench for further orders.

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The Tribunal’s order came after Aviator ML and SpiceJet informed it of an overnight settlement, just as the insolvency petition was scheduled for pronouncement.

The lessor had filed the petition under Section 9 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) in 2024, alleging a default of Rs 58.64 crore by SpiceJet. The matter had been extensively argued and was reserved for orders on August 17 along with seven other insolvency petitions against the airline.

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But when the Bench was due to pronounce its order, it was informed that the parties had reached a settlement. SpiceJet was stated to have admitted the debt and made an initial payment of $500,000.

The pronouncement was deferred to Wednesday to allow Aviator ML to file an application seeking withdrawal of the insolvency proceedings.

During Wednesday’s hearing, the parties sought to have the settlement recorded by the Tribunal and asked for liberty to revive the insolvency petition if the terms were breached.

The Bench refused.

“This is a Tribunal for insolvency and resolution, not for settlement. We are not going to take cognisance of any settlement. That is between the two parties. We have nothing to do with it,” the NCLT said.

The Tribunal made it clear that it would permit only an unconditional withdrawal and would neither record the terms of the settlement nor grant liberty to revive the insolvency proceedings on the basis of the agreement.

Senior Advocates Ramji Srinivasan and Krishnendu Datta, appearing for Aviator ML and SpiceJet, respectively, urged the Bench to at least take note of the fact that a settlement had been executed. Datta also sought limited protection of the parties’ rights under the agreement.

The NCLT also questioned why the parties had waited until the stage of pronouncement to settle a case that had been pending for nearly two years.

It noted that the insolvency petition had not yet been admitted. The proceedings, therefore, remained in personam and had not assumed the character of proceedings in rem. The Tribunal consequently permitted withdrawal under Rule 8 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy (Application to Adjudicating Authority) Rules, 2016.

But the relief came with a cost.

The Bench expressed its displeasure over the conduct of the parties, particularly as several insolvency petitions against the same corporate debtor had been heard together over the past two years.

The NCLT also questioned the decision to settle with one creditor when seven other insolvency petitions against SpiceJet had already been heard and reserved for orders.

The Bench noted that its proposed decision in the other matters was linked to the order that was to be pronounced in the Aviator ML petition. With that petition now withdrawn, the Tribunal said it could not pronounce detailed orders in the remaining cases without deciding the issues on merits.

The seven other insolvency petitions have consequently been de-reserved and will now be placed before the regular coram for fresh consideration.

The special Bench also noted that one of its members was demitting office on Wednesday, adding another procedural complication to the pending matters.

For SpiceJet, the order provides immediate relief from the insolvency proceedings brought by Aviator ML, but the airline continues to face the seven other petitions that will now return before the appropriate Bench.

Welcoming the order, a SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline viewed the development as a positive step towards resolving outstanding matters and remained committed to working with its stakeholders to find mutually acceptable solutions.