NCLT approves merger of Sesa Care with Dabur India, paving way for integration

New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench, has approved the merger of Sesa Care Private Limited with Dabur India, paving the way for the integration of the premium Ayurvedic hair care brand into Dabur’s portfolio, the company said on Friday.

Dabur India said the NCLT, at its hearing on Thurdsday, sanctioned the Scheme of Amalgamation of Sesa Care with the company. The merger is expected to strengthen Dabur’s presence in the hair care segment and provide opportunities to expand Sesa Care by leveraging its distribution network, category expertise and international presence, Dabur said.

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“The NCLT approval is an important milestone in our journey with Sesa Care. Sesa Care is a premium brand with strong Ayurvedic credentials and complements our existing hair care portfolio well. We see significant potential in bringing the two businesses together and building Sesa Care into a stronger and larger brand,” Dabur India Global Chief Executive Officer Mohit Malhotra said.

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Dabur India Executive Director and Group Head of Corporate Strategy Abhinav Dhall said the integration is aligned with the company’s long-term strategy of strengthening its portfolio and tapping newer growth opportunities.

The company said it will leverage Dabur’s extensive distribution network, category expertise and presence in key international markets to expand Sesa Care’s reach and unlock revenue and cost synergies from the combined business.

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Sesa Care is a leading Ayurvedic hair care brand with strong brand equity, according to Dabur India. The company said the brand’s premium positioning and Ayurvedic credentials complement its existing hair care portfolio and will help strengthen its presence in the category.

The transaction was first announced in October 2024, when Dabur India acquired 51 per cent of the paid-up Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares (CRPS) of Sesa Care from its existing shareholder, True North.

The scheme subsequently received the requisite approvals from Dabur India’s equity shareholders and unsecured creditors at meetings convened pursuant to NCLT directions on May 2, 2026, followed by relevant regulatory approvals, the company said.

Dabur India said the latest NCLT approval marks a key milestone in the transaction. The merger will become effective after completion of the required statutory filings and other formalities under the scheme. (ANI)

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