NCLT approves record 107 resolution plans in Q2 FY27, highest quarterly tally since inception

New Delhi [India], October 7 (ANI): The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a record 107 resolution plans in the second quarter of financial year 2026-27, the highest number cleared by the tribunal in any quarter since its inception, with the plans involving an aggregate approved value of more than Rs 11,000 crore.

The approvals during July-September 2026 were significantly higher than the 60 plans approved in the corresponding quarter of FY26 and 57 in Q2 FY25. The figure also surpassed the previous high of 82 plans recorded in the second quarter of FY24.

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With 78 resolution plans approved in the first quarter of FY27, the NCLT has cleared 185 plans in the first half of the financial year. The cumulative number of resolution plans approved across its benches has consequently reached 1,735 as of September 30, 2026, involving an aggregate approved amount of Rs 4.89 lakh crore since the tribunal's inception.

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The tribunal said the improvement comes alongside continued applications seeking approval of resolution plans. As of September 30, 294 plans were pending consideration, while orders had been reserved in another 41 cases, taking the number of matters at these two stages to 335.

This represents a reduction from the 363 applications awaiting approval before the NCLT as noted by the Supreme Court on April 29, 2026.

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The NCLT attributed the improvement to administrative and institutional measures aimed at strengthening case-flow management, streamlining registry processes and improving the utilisation of judicial resources.

The tribunal, which has 16 benches across the country, has introduced a mechanism for real-time monitoring of pendency and disposal, enabling redistribution of cases where required. It has also introduced a structured framework for registration and listing of cases, with priority given to older pending matters, including Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code admission cases and applications for approval of resolution plans.

However, the tribunal continues to face capacity constraints. Against a sanctioned strength of 62 members, besides the President, its present working strength stands at 48, leaving 14 vacancies. The NCLT said 13 courts are functioning on a full-day basis and 18 on a half-day basis, while four more members are due to retire by the end of 2026. (ANI)

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