NCLT extends deadline for RCap resolution process to July 16

New Delhi, April 18

The Mumbai Bench of National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has extended the deadline for completing the resolution process of Reliance Capital by three months to July 16 as lenders have agreed to hold a second round of auction to maximise their recovery.

The earlier deadline of April 16 has already ended.

The 90 days deadline extension was necessitated as the lenders decided to hold a second round of auction on April 26 in order to maximise the recovery from the sale of Reliance Capital assets, sources said.

According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree. Earlier, the second round of auction was scheduled for April 11, but it was postponed for April 26 as the lenders needed time to sort out the issues raised by the bidders.

The bidders have asked the Reliance Capital lenders to ensure that the resolution plans should be in compliance to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Request for Resolution Plan. — PTI

LENDERS AGREE ON 2ND ROUND OF AUCTION