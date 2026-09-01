NCLT halts Rs 6.25-crore Subhash Chandra pay order, directs not to dispose of properties

The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) on Tuesday has put on hold its previous ruling allowing Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra to settle his personal insolvency proceedings by paying Rs 6.25 crore against admitted claims of Rs 22,006.57 crore.

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A five-member special bench stayed the implementation of its August 25 order and instructed Chandra, in his role as guarantor, not to directly or indirectly alienate any of his properties.

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The tribunal also decided to hear the matter again after determining that no clear majority opinion had emerged in the previous sessions. Notices have been issued to all parties concerned.

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The latest order puts Chandra's repayment plan, which had seemed to pave the way for the conclusion of his personal insolvency proceedings, is now on hold.

The matter was initially heard by a two-member NCLT bench, whose members expressed different opinions over Chandra’s repayment arrangement.

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One member had advocated enabling opposing creditors, such as banks and financial institutions, to pursue separate remedies, while accepting the plan for creditors who had backed it.

The other member rejected the repayment plan, citing what the tribunal found were significant flaws in the resolution professional’s handling of the procedure.

The difference of opinion led the matter being referred to a third member under Section 419(5) of the Companies Act, 2013.

On August 25, the third member decided that the repayment plan ought to be accepted.

However, claims made on behalf of 300 people represented by Sunil Jain and 960 people represented by Anil Kumar were not included in the order. The money allotted to those claims was instead instructed to be divided among other eligible creditors.

The third member also held, citing Section 115 of the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), that the approved repayment plan would be binding on all creditors, including those who had voted against it.