NCLT Order Clears Path for Entertainment City Redevelopment; Bhutani Group Reaffirms Stakeholder Commitment

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New Delhi/Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], July 6: Bhutani Group has welcomed the recent order of the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), which has brought significant legal clarity to the matter concerning Entertainment City Limited (ECL). The Group stated that it remains committed to working constructively with Unitech and all other stakeholders to facilitate the redevelopment and revival of this landmark project.

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Strategically located in the heart of Delhi-NCR, Entertainment City is one of India's largest integrated entertainment and lifestyle destinations. The development houses some of the region's most prominent attractions, including The Great India Place (GIP) Mall, Gardens Galleria Mall, Worlds of Wonder Theme Park, WOW Water Park, KidZania, hotels, retail spaces, and several other entertainment facilities. Spread across approximately 147.4835 acres, Entertainment City has long been recognized as one of North India's most iconic leisure and entertainment destinations.

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In a significant development, the Hon'ble National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), New Delhi Bench (Court-II), recently passed an order in favour of Parmesh Construction Company Limited (PCCL), directing Entertainment City Limited to duly register, in its Register of Members, the shares transferred by minority investor shareholders to PCCL. Bhutani Infra Group is part of Parmesh Construction Company Limited.

Coming after years of legal proceedings, the NCLT order provides much-needed legal clarity regarding the future of the project. Bhutani Group believes that the time has now come to move beyond prolonged disputes and focus on unlocking the immense potential of Entertainment City through its comprehensive redevelopment and revival. The Group also acknowledged Unitech's significant contribution in conceptualising and establishing Entertainment City as one of the country's premier entertainment destinations and expressed confidence that, with the support of all stakeholders, the project can once again achieve its full potential.

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Bhutani Group believes that if all stakeholders work together with a shared vision, Entertainment City can be transformed into a world-class entertainment, tourism, and lifestyle destination. The Group has reiterated its willingness to work closely with Unitech and other stakeholders in a positive and collaborative manner to realise this vision.

The proposed redevelopment could include:

- Modernisation and redevelopment of the existing entertainment infrastructure.

- Development of world-class theme parks and next-generation entertainment attractions.

- Expansion and enhancement of Worlds of Wonder and other existing attractions.

- Creation of new family entertainment zones and experiential retail destinations.

- Development of premium hotels, fine dining venues, and modern hospitality infrastructure.

- Creation of vibrant public plazas, cultural centres, and state-of-the-art event venues for year-round programming.

- Integration of smart technologies, sustainable development practices, and world-class infrastructure to establish Entertainment City as India's most modern mixed-use entertainment and lifestyle destination.

Commenting on the development, Ashish Bhutani, CEO, Bhutani Infra, said, "The recent NCLT order has brought significant legal clarity to a matter that has remained unresolved for a long time. We view this not merely as a legal milestone but as an opportunity to foster dialogue, collaboration, and long-term value creation. Entertainment City is one of the most iconic projects in Delhi-NCR, and we firmly believe that if all stakeholders, particularly Unitech, work together with a shared vision, the project can be repositioned as one of India's premier entertainment, tourism, and lifestyle destinations. Bhutani Group remains fully committed to playing a constructive, collaborative, and positive role in this journey."

The proposed redevelopment has the potential to breathe new life into one of Delhi-NCR's most iconic destinations. It is expected to boost tourism, generate thousands of direct and indirect employment opportunities, attract leading global entertainment and hospitality brands, and re-establish Entertainment City as North India's premier family and leisure destination.

Bhutani Group reiterated its commitment to working closely with Unitech and all other stakeholders through constructive dialogue and collaboration to ensure the successful redevelopment of Entertainment City, enabling it to realise its true potential and reclaim its position among India's leading integrated entertainment and lifestyle destinations.

The Group believes that, with the legal position now clarified, a positive environment exists for the redevelopment of Entertainment City. It is confident that through collective efforts and a shared commitment from all stakeholders, this landmark project can enter a new phase of growth and once again become a defining landmark for Delhi-NCR and North India.

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