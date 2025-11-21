NCR MegaCritiCon Concludes Successfully at India Habitat Centre

PNN

Advertisement

New Delhi [India], November 21: The NCR's flagship critical care conference, the 20th Delhi Critical Care Symposium (DCCS), held jointly with the 3rd Gurugram CritiCon, concluded today at The Stein Auditorium, India Habitat Centre, marking the successful launch of the 1st NCR MegaCritiCon. Organised through a combined effort of the ISCCM Delhi-Noida and Gurugram Critical Care Societies, this landmark edition brought the two chapters together for the first time to create a unified NCR-wide academic platform for critical care medicine.

Advertisement

This year's gathering welcomed over 600 delegates from all over India, including intensivists, anaesthesiologists, emergency physicians, nurses, and postgraduate trainees, making it one of the most widely attended editions to date. The theme, "Bridging the Gaps: Translating Vision into Action," focused on translating evidence-based clinical knowledge into practical ICU strategies.

Advertisement

The academic program opened with specialised hands-on workshops on 14 November 2025, hosted across six leading NCR hospitals, including Medanta, Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, BLK-Max Hospital, and others. The workshops covered essential ICU domains such as mechanical ventilation, airway management, haemodynamic monitoring, point-of-care ultrasound, and simulation-based learning.

The main conference on 15-16 November 2025 featured keynote lectures, expert panel discussions, case-based learning sessions, rapid-fire modules, skill stations, and scientific presentations. The conference was inaugurated by a distinguished group of national faculty: Dr. Deepak Govil, Vice Chairman of the Critical Care Unit at Medanta Hospital, Gurugram; Director of Liver Transplant & Hepatology Critical Care; and Director of Gastroenterology & Gastro-surgery Critical Care; Dr. Y.P. Singh, Principal Director & Zonal Head, Critical Care Medicine, Max Patparganj; Dr. Rajesh Pandey, Principal Director & HOD, Critical Care Medicine, BLK-Max; Dr. Shiela Nainan Myntra, Professor, Anaesthesia & Critical Care, Tata Memorial Centre, Mumbai; Dr. Anil Gurnani, Group Director, Critical Care Medicine, Kailash Group of Hospitals; Dr. Prashant Saxena, Principal Director, Pulmonary & Critical Care, Fortis Vasant Kunj & FMRI Gurugram; Dr. Tarun Jambh, Intensivist, Manipal Hospital Gurugram; Dr. Sweta Patel, Director, Critical Care Medicine, Medanta Noida; and Dr. Akhil Taneja, Associate Director, Critical Care Medicine, Max Patparganj.

Advertisement

A major academic highlight of the 1st NCR MegaCritiCon was the Oration Session, delivered by Dr. Anil Gurnani, Group Director, Critical Care Medicine, Kailash Group of Hospitals. His insightful talk on "Pearls of Critical Care" was widely appreciated by delegates and was followed by a formal felicitation.

Speaking about the success of this historic edition, Dr. Prashant Saxena, Organizing Chairperson, said: "The 1st NCR MegaCritiCon brought together more than 600 doctors from across India, creating an exceptional academic environment. Our aim is to inspire young clinicians to excel in intensive care, a demanding yet deeply meaningful specialty."

Sharing his views, Dr. Akhil Taneja, Co-Organizing Secretary, added: "With this being the inaugural NCR MegaCritiCon, the collaboration between the Delhi-Noida and Gurugram societies has elevated the conference to a new scale. The participation, scientific depth, and energy this year were truly outstanding."

The 1st NCR MegaCritiCon held alongside the 20th DCCS and 3rd Gurugram CritiCon concluded on a highly positive and impactful note, reflecting the strong collaborative spirit of the Delhi-Noida and Gurugram critical care societies. The success of this landmark edition reinforces ISCCM's commitment to elevating critical care standards, fostering continuous medical learning, and strengthening the intensive care ecosystem across NCR and the rest of the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)