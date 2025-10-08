NDMA Unveils Little Chanakya for targeted outreach for Disaster Risk Reduction on Foundation Day

India PR Distribution

New Delhi [India], October 8: On the occasion of its 21st Foundation Day, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) announced Little Chanakya, the new-age character created by Diamond Toons, for Disaster Risk Reduction (DRR). The initiative aims to make disaster preparedness both relatable and memorable, especially for children and youth, who are powerful multipliers of safety culture and behavioural change.

* New-age character from Diamond Toons to champion DRR awareness

* Special Talking Comic "Little Chanakya and Aapda Se Bachao" released, covering 12 major disasters

Disaster Risk Reduction material is often technical and difficult to retain. Storytelling through characters bridges this cultural gap by making safety guidance engaging and easy to understand. Children and youth are proven to be key messengers, spreading awareness from schools into homes and communities. Inspired by successful global examples such as Japan's Bosai manga and the Philippines' hazard comics, NDMA is adopting this innovative approach in line with its IEC mandate under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

To mark this announcement, NDMA and Diamond Toons released a special Talking Comic titled Little Chanakya and Aapda Se Bachao. This innovative format combines illustrated comics (print + digital) with animated micro-videos, humour, voice narration, motion effects, and interactivity -- making it a powerful IEC tool for behavioural change.

The comic covers 12 critical disasters: Earthquakes, Floods, Cyclones, Heat Waves, Landslides, Fire Incidents, Lightning Strikes, Droughts, Tsunamis, Chemical Disasters, Industrial/Man-made Disasters, and Pandemic/Epidemic Outbreaks.

It simplifies life-saving messages into engaging stories, presenting dos and don'ts, safety tips, and emergency measures in a way that children can understand, remember, and share. The comic will be available in both Hindi and 12 other languages.

Little Chanakya is one of the most impactful characters created by Diamond Toons -- a quick-witted, intelligent, and fearless nine-year-old inspired by the legendary strategist Chanakya. With his sharp thinking, problem-solving skills, and sense of responsibility, Little Chanakya has become a trusted messenger for children across India. Accompanied by his friends Bali, Pihu, Radha, and Arjun, he takes on challenges through teamwork, empathy, and strategic thinking.

Little Chanakya has already led several high-impact awareness campaigns in collaboration with the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare, National Health Mission, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Namami Gange, FSSAI, Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan, Election Commission of India, and Tourism Boards of Chhattisgarh and Delhi. These initiatives have reached millions of children and youth across schools, libraries, community programs, and digital platforms in multiple Indian languages.

The initiative is proposed to be rolled out through a 360-degree distribution network including: Storyboarding, School integration (in partnership with NCERT, CBSE, SCERT), Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA), Digital push via WhatsApp comics, YouTube shorts, and social media, Community distribution and library programs, Interactive storytelling workshops, Integration with NDMA's mock drills, QR-coded posters linking to visual stories online.

Shri Rajendra Singh, Member & Head of Department, NDMA, said:

"Children are the most effective messengers of change. By adopting Little Chanakya for children and youth audiences, NDMA is making disaster awareness both relatable and memorable. This initiative reflects our commitment to preparing the next generation to act wisely and responsibly in times of crisis."

Ms. Mrinalini Srivastava, Director, NDMA, added, "We believe in combining creativity with public safety. The 'Little Chanakya and Aapda Se Bachao' Talking Comic simplifies life-saving messages into engaging stories, ensuring that children not only learn but also practice safety behaviour in their daily lives."

Mr. Manish Verma, Director, Diamond Toons, shared: "Children are the most important stakeholders in building a culture of safety, and it is our collective duty to instill in them awareness, preparedness, and resilience. It is an honor for Diamond Toons to partner with NDMA for this national mission. Through this talking comic, we aim to improve recall of preparedness actions among children, foster a proactive safety mindset in communities, and strengthen the intergenerational transfer of disaster management knowledge from children to families. The rollout will leverage our integrated distribution network across print, schools, libraries, digital platforms, animation, outdoor campaigns, and social media."

About NDMA

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) is India's apex body for disaster management, mandated to build a safe and disaster-resilient India by developing policies, plans, and guidelines for effective disaster prevention, mitigation, preparedness, and response.

About Diamond Toons

Diamond Toons is the creative division of the iconic Diamond Group of Publications, pioneering India's comic industry since 1948. Known for legendary characters such as Chacha Chaudhary, Sabu, Billoo, Pinki, Little Chanakya, Tinga Dojo, and Boxy -- as well as global icons like Mickey Mouse, Donald Duck, and Chhota Bheem -- Diamond Toons creates content that blends fun, learning, and laughter to entertain, educate, and inspire readers across generations.

https://diamondbooks.in/books/diamond-toons/

