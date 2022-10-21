Nearly 1 lakh apply for jobs at Air India

New Delhi, October 20
Air India on Thursday said it has received more than 1,752 applications for pilots and 72,000 applications for cabin crew in the past two months.
The carrier, taken over by Tata Group in January this year, has also received over 25,000 applications in a little over a week from management postgraduates with three years’ experience in ground-based business roles.
