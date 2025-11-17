DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Business / Neel Jogani Launches His Debut Book 'AI for Everyone' - A Friendly Guide Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into Daily Life

Neel Jogani Launches His Debut Book 'AI for Everyone' - A Friendly Guide Bringing Artificial Intelligence Into Daily Life

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:20 PM Nov 17, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

PNN

Advertisement

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 17: In an era where Artificial Intelligence is transforming industries, classrooms, homes, and everyday routines at unprecedented speed, a refreshing young voice has stepped forward to demystify this powerful technology for the common reader. Neel Jogani, a promising computer engineering student, has released his first book, "AI for Everyone: A Friendly Guide to Artificial Intelligence in Daily Life."

Advertisement

The book is already drawing praise for its clarity, warmth, and its remarkable ability to turn a complex subject into something relatable and easy to grasp for students, professionals, startup founders, homemakers, parents, and anyone with curiosity.

Advertisement

AI for Everyone breaks down artificial intelligence into simple, bite-sized ideas--free from jargon and heavy technicalities. Written in a conversational, friendly style, the book explains:

* What AI really is and why it works

Advertisement

* How AI is reshaping schools, workplaces, shops, and homes

* How simple tools can enhance productivity, creativity, and decision-making

* Real stories of teachers, shopkeepers, and volunteers using AI for meaningful impact

* Essential ethical questions every citizen must consider

* How complete beginners can start using AI from day one

At its core, the book carries a powerful message: AI is not only for experts--it is for every curious mind. The guide inspires readers to embrace AI wisely, ethically, and with enthusiasm.

At a young age, Neel Jogani stands out for his curiosity, discipline, and futuristic approach to technology. As a computer engineering student at K J Somaiya, he has benefited from a vibrant, innovation-driven environment--spending countless hours experimenting with AI tools, exploring creative platforms, building productivity hacks, and observing how digital transformation is reshaping everyday life.

Neel Jogani also draws inspiration from his academic journey at IIT Madras, where he is pursuing a BS in Computer Science. This dual exposure has broadened his perspective and strengthened his mission:

to make AI approachable, friendly, and enjoyable for everyone.

With AI for Everyone, Neel writes from the lens of a learner and explorer, making the book not just informative but a joyful journey of discovery. Educators, technologists, and industry professionals have already recognised him as a rising voice capable of bridging the gap between future technology and everyday citizens.

The book reflects Neel's belief that learning technology should feel inviting, inclusive, and exciting, not intimidating. At a time when India is rapidly adopting intelligent tools across sectors, AI for Everyone serves as an ideal starting point for millions eager to understand and use AI responsibly.

The book is now available on Amazon India.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts