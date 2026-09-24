Neelam Hospital Completes 100+ Surgeries Using Toumai Robotic System in Six Months, Making it a Record

NewsVoir

Rajpura (Punjab) [India], September 24: Neelam Hospital, Rajpura, has completed more than 100 robotic surgeries using the Toumai® Robotic Surgical System by MedBot in just six months, marking a major record milestone in the hospital’s rapidly developing robotic surgery programme. The achievement translates to approximately one Toumai robotic procedure every two days, reflecting the pace at which the hospital has built surgical expertise, trained its operating-room teams and integrated robotic technology into clinical practice.

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“Our vision has always been to bring advanced technology and specialised healthcare facilities to this region. Achieving more than 100 robotic surgeries with Toumai in six months is a significant milestone for our entire team. It represents months of training, developing surgical expertise, building operating-room capabilities and, most importantly, the trust of our patients,” said Dr. Nitin Gupta, Medical Director and Head Robotic Surgeon, Neelam Hospital.

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The programme has been developed with a focus on creating a complete robotic surgery ecosystem rather than simply introducing the technology. Dr. Nitin Gupta Dr. Shikha Gupta and Dr Gaurika Aggarwal underwent specialised training abroad to acquire the skills required for robotic-assisted procedures.

For patients, robotic-assisted surgery can enable minimally invasive approaches in appropriately selected procedures, with benefits that may include smaller incisions, reduced blood loss and pain, and faster recovery and return to routine activities. The suitability of robotic surgery depends on the individual patient, procedure and clinical assessment of the treating surgeon.

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“Reaching the 100-surgery mark so quickly is a reflection of the learning curve our surgical teams have successfully navigated. Robotic surgery requires a different set of skills, and it takes coordinated training across surgeons, assistants, anaesthesia, nursing and technical teams. Our objective has been to build that capability systematically so that patients can benefit from advanced minimally invasive surgery closer to home,” said Dr. Shikha Gupta, Director, Neelam Hospital.

Neelam Hospital has been working to expand access to advanced healthcare for patients from Punjab as well as neighbouring Haryana and Himachal Pradesh, reducing the need for patients to travel to larger metropolitan centres for specialised treatment.

The completion of 100+ Toumai robotic surgeries in six months adds to the hospital’s broader investment in advanced technology, specialised clinical services and medical infrastructure, as it continues to strengthen its role as a healthcare destination for the region.

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