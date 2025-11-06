Neena Singh Presents 'Echoes of Becoming' at Bikaner House, New Delhi

Exhibition Dates: 9th – 17th November 2025, Venue: Main Hall, Bikaner House, New Delhi New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Acclaimed contemporary artist Neena Singh presents her latest solo exhibition, Echoes of Becoming, opening on 9th November 2025 at the Main Hall, Bikaner House, New Delhi, and on view till 17th November 2025.

In Echoes of Becoming, Neena Singh explores abstraction as a language of transformation—an introspective process where the tangible and intangible coalesce. Her works embody a sense of quiet evolution, revealing the subtle interplay between colour, texture, and rhythm as metaphors for consciousness and emotion. Each canvas unfolds as a meditative space, inviting viewers to witness the act of “becoming” as both a personal and collective experience.

“Echoes of Becoming is an inward reflection on transformation, a journey that moves through stillness into expression,” shares Neena Singh. “Each work carries traces of emotion, memory, and time, converging into visual form.” Curator Rahul Bhattacharya adds, “Neena’s works are layered meditations on the idea of change — they hold a quiet power that draws the viewer into a state of contemplation. This exhibition, situated in the cultural heart of Delhi, celebrates her ability to turn silence into visual rhythm.” The exhibition unfolds as a sensory dialogue, where texture becomes language and space becomes emotion. Singh’s use of layered surfaces and subtle tonal shifts transforms each canvas into a living entity — pulsating with depth and stillness in equal measure. By situating the exhibition at Bikaner House, the artist re-engages with the city that has continually informed her visual journey, allowing viewers to experience her evolving dialogue with abstraction in a new light.

Exhibition Details Exhibition: Echoes of Becoming Artist: Neena Singh On View: 9th – 17th November 2025 Venue: Bikaner House, New Delhi Timings: 11 AM – 7 PM About the Artist Neena Singh is an Indian contemporary artist whose practice delves into abstraction as a means of introspection and transformation. Her work embodies the harmony between silence and expression, balancing emotion and materiality through a deeply intuitive process. Over the years, her art has been exhibited widely across India and internationally, and continues to find resonance for its meditative sensibility and timeless aesthetic.

