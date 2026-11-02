Neerja Modi School Hosts History Authors Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia for Interactive Learning Sessions

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], November 2: Neerja Modi School organised interactive learning sessions on Indian history and prehistoric wildlife, giving students an opportunity to explore the country’s rich historical and natural heritage through storytelling, historical facts and a quiz. The sessions featured authors Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia, who introduced students to subjects ranging from prehistoric animals found in India to the history and valour of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Advertisement

The programme brought together students from Grades 5 and 6 for an exploration of India’s prehistoric wildlife and cultural history, followed by an Indian history quiz for students of Grades 7 and 8. The activities aimed to make history more engaging and accessible through interactive discussions and knowledge-based challenges.

Advertisement

Authors Introduce Students to India’s Prehistoric Wildlife

During the session for Grades 5 and 6, Archana Garodia Gupta and Shruti Garodia used storytelling and interesting historical facts to introduce students to the creatures that inhabited ancient India. The discussion covered dinosaurs, dogs, water buffaloes, monitor lizards, elephants and other animals, helping students understand the connections between India’s natural history and its cultural past.

Advertisement

Students learned about the diversity of dinosaurs discovered in India, including Bruhathkayosaurus matleyi, whose name is derived from Sanskrit and is associated with the meaning “large-bodied lizard.” The discussion offered students a glimpse into the scale and diversity of prehistoric life and encouraged them to explore the natural history of the Indian subcontinent.

The session also examined the historical significance of animals in Indian society. Students learned how elephants came to symbolise wealth, power and prosperity and were subsequently used in warfare. The discussion also touched upon the historical demand for Indian dogs in regions such as Rome, Greece and Egypt, where they were valued for their loyalty and hunting abilities.

Through these examples, the authors connected facts about animals with broader themes in Indian history, helping students understand how wildlife, human societies and cultural traditions have interacted over time.

History Quiz Challenges Students of Grades 7 and 8

The programme continued with an Indian history quiz for students of Grades 7 and 8, hosted by Archana Garodia Gupta. The quiz included questions on Indian history and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, encouraging students to apply their knowledge and respond to challenging questions.

Archana, who has appeared as an expert on Kaun Banega Crorepati and has won the BBC Mastermind India quiz competition twice, brought her experience in history and quizzing to the session.

According to the school's account of the event, the students demonstrated a particularly strong performance. Archana appreciated their confidence and knowledge, noting that their performance stood out among the more than 100 school sessions she had conducted previously.

The quiz offered students an opportunity to test their understanding of historical events and personalities while developing confidence in answering questions and participating in knowledge-based activities.

Authors Bring Indian History Closer to Young Readers

Archana Garodia Gupta is an IIM Ahmedabad graduate, bestselling author, entrepreneur and businessperson. Her professional achievements include serving as president of the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO), writing for The Hindu and participating in literary festivals across India.

Shruti Garodia is a Cornell University graduate whose professional experience includes investment banking in New York and London. An avid reader with a keen interest in history and storytelling, she also enjoys exploring historical sites and museums.

Together, Archana and Shruti authored the bestselling series The History of India for Children, which was nominated for the Crossword Book Award. The series presents Indian history through accessible explanations, colourful illustrations, interesting facts and activity ideas designed to make historical learning engaging for younger readers.

Their visit to Neerja Modi School reflected the role that storytelling, interactive discussions and quizzes can play in helping students engage with history beyond conventional classroom lessons.

By combining an exploration of prehistoric wildlife with a quiz on Indian history, the programme provided students across different grade levels with opportunities to expand their knowledge, ask questions and appreciate the richness of India’s historical and cultural heritage.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)