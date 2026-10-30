DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Business / Neerja Modi School Organises Blue Pottery Workshop to Introduce Students to Jaipur’s Traditional Art

Neerja Modi School Organises Blue Pottery Workshop to Introduce Students to Jaipur’s Traditional Art

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 06:17 PM Oct 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

VMPL

Jaipur (Rajastha) [India], October 30: Students of Grade VIII at Neerja Modi School, Jaipur, explored the techniques and artistic heritage of the city’s traditional blue pottery during a hands-on workshop held on October 22. The session introduced students to the intricate process of blue pottery-making, from preparing the raw material and understanding traditional pigments to creating their own designs on ceramic tiles.

Advertisement

The workshop aimed to familiarise students with one of Jaipur’s distinctive craft traditions while encouraging creativity, artistic expression and an appreciation for traditional craftsmanship.

Advertisement

The session began with an introduction to the materials used in blue pottery-making. Students learned that, unlike conventional pottery, Jaipur blue pottery traditionally uses a mixture of quartz powder, powdered glass, gond katira (a natural gum) and water. The ingredients are combined in carefully measured proportions to prepare a workable dough, which is kneaded, soaked for approximately 24 hours and rolled into thin sheets. The material is then shaped, dried and refined to create a smooth surface for decoration.

Students were also introduced to the artistic techniques that give blue pottery its distinctive appearance. Artisans traditionally sketch designs onto dried surfaces before tracing the outlines in black and filling them with coloured pigments. Cobalt- and copper-based pigments contribute to the characteristic blue and turquoise shades, while other colours are used to create intricate patterns and decorative motifs.

Advertisement

The workshop further explored the finishing stages of the craft, including the application of glaze, drying and kiln firing. Students learned how exposure to high temperatures transforms the colours and gives finished artefacts their distinctive appearance. The demonstration highlighted the precision, patience and technical understanding required at each stage of the process.

Following the introduction, students applied their learning by painting individual designs on ceramic tiles. Their creations reflected a variety of artistic influences, combining traditional Indian themes with personal interpretations. One student depicted Lord Krishna lifting Govardhan Parvat, while another drew inspiration from Kalamkari art. Other students explored motifs from Gond art, represented the lotus flower, India's national flower, or experimented with abstract compositions.

The practical activity gave students an opportunity to translate their observations into original artwork while exploring different approaches to colour, patterns and composition. By creating their own designs, they gained a closer understanding of the relationship between traditional techniques and individual artistic expression.

Through the workshop, Neerja Modi School provided students with an opportunity to engage directly with Jaipur’s rich cultural and artistic heritage. The experience connected classroom learning with practical exploration, helping students recognise the skill and attention to detail involved in preserving traditional crafts.

The initiative also underscored the value of experiential art education in encouraging students to explore indigenous art forms, understand their cultural significance and develop their own creative perspectives. By combining an introduction to traditional techniques with hands-on practice, the workshop offered Grade VIII students an engaging way to discover the enduring appeal of Jaipur’s blue pottery.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts