Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 30: India's leading ethnic wear brand, Neeru's, is all set to make waves this festive season with the launch of its new ad film featuring Tollywood sensation and brand ambassador, Sreeleela. Breaking away from conventional fashion campaigns, Neeru's has chosen to celebrate the season in style with a vibrant, high-energy dance number titled 'Andanga Andanga, Kotthaga Kotthaga, Neeru's Vachinde', a Telugu song that translates to 'New and beautiful, Neeru's has arrived'.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yEujoQiso0Y

This visually captivating song showcases Sreeleela in Neeru's latest festive collection, donning a stunning range of silk sarees, including Kanjeevaram, Banarasi, Ikkat, and other traditional weaves--reimagined with a modern touch. The film highlights Neeru's craftsmanship, elegance, and commitment to celebrating India's rich textile heritage.

Speaking about the Ad launch, Mr. Avnish Kumar, Managing Director of Neeru's, said, "For the first time ever, Neeru's has decided to go beyond the usual photoshoots and create something truly engaging--a Telugu dance song that's full of life, color, and style. With a catchy hook step and energetic rhythm, we're confident this song will go viral and connect deeply with our customers, especially the younger generation."

Designed to resonate across age groups, the campaign blends tradition with trend, offering viewers not just a glimpse of Neeru's latest designs but also an immersive celebration of culture and festivity.

Neeru's invites customers and fans to experience the song, join the viral trend, and indulge in the joy of festive shopping. This season, make your moments memorable with Neeru's--the home of timeless ethnic fashion.

Watch the video now and be part of the trend. 2 million Magic views in less then 48 hours of Launch.

