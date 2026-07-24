Neetu Yoshi Limited Powers Ahead - Wins Rs 17.12 Cr Order from Indian Railways for Critical Track & Coach Components

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Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], July 24: Neetu Yoshi Limited (BSE: 544434), a leading RDSO-certified manufacturer of customized ferrous metallurgical products, is pleased to announce that the Company has received Purchase Orders from Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways, and an India-based manufacturer for the manufacture and supply of railway Axle Box Housing and railway track components. The aggregate order value is ₹ 17.12 Cr.

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Key Highlights of the order:

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- Awarded by: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), Chennai, Indian Railways and India-based Manufacturer

- Scope of work: Manufacture and supply of Axle Box Housing (Finish Machined), Cast Steel Bearing Plates, Cast Steel Slide Chairs and Cast Steel Insulated Tie Plates as per applicable RDSO drawings, specifications and contractual terms

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- Nature of order: Domestic

- Aggregate order value: ₹ 17.12 Cr

- Execution period: Immediate delivery and phased deliveries from October 01, 2026 to September 30, 2027

Strengthening the Railway Supply Chain:

This order further reinforces Neetu Yoshi Limited's strong and growing relationship with Indian Railways and its associated manufacturing ecosystem. The Company's ability to secure orders for precision-engineered railway components such as Axle Box Housing, Cast Steel Bearing Plates, Cast Steel Slide Chairs, and Cast Steel Insulated Tie Plates reflects its established expertise in RDSO-certified manufacturing and its consistent ability to meet the stringent quality and specification requirements of Indian Railways.

The phased delivery schedule spanning from October 2026 to September 2027 provides the Company with strong near-term revenue visibility. This order, along with the Company's existing order pipeline, is expected to contribute meaningfully to its financial performance over the coming quarters and underscores management's confidence in the Company's execution capabilities and capacity to scale operations in line with growing demand from the railway sector.

Commenting on the order win, Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Yoshi Limited said, "We are pleased to have received these purchase orders from Integral Coach Factory, Indian Railways, and an India-based manufacturer. These orders are a strong validation of the trust that Indian Railways and its associated entities continue to place in our manufacturing capabilities and the quality of our products. The scope of work, covering critical railway components such as Axle Box Housing, Cast Steel Bearing Plates, Cast Steel Slide Chairs, and Cast Steel Insulated Tie Plates, aligns well with our core competencies as an RDSO-certified manufacturer.

With an aggregate order value of approximately ₹ 17.12 Cr and a phased delivery schedule running through September 2027, these orders provide us with strong revenue visibility and further strengthen our position as a preferred supplier to the Indian Railways ecosystem. We are well-equipped to execute these orders within the stipulated timelines while maintaining our highest standards of precision and quality, and we remain committed to delivering consistent value to all our stakeholders."

About Neetu Yoshi Limited

Neetu Yoshi Limited (NYL) is a metallurgical engineering firm specializing in customized ferrous products, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, ranging from 0.2 kg to 500 kg. It is an RDSO-certified vendor for over 25 casting products for Indian Railways and holds ISO 9001:2015, ISO 14001:2015, and ISO 45001:2018 certifications for quality, environmental, and occupational health & safety management.

With advanced technology, skilled manpower, and strong technical capabilities, the company ensures efficient manufacturing of high-quality, customized products. Its expertise and infrastructure enable consistent productivity and cost-effective operations.

For FY26, the Company has reported Total Income of ₹101.59 Cr, EBITDA of ₹33.87 Cr & Net Profit of ₹25.01 Cr on a consolidated basis.

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