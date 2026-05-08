Neetu Yoshi Raises ₹27.48 Cr for Expansion, Secures ₹14.76 Cr Wagon Manufacturing Order

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New Delhi [India], May 8: Neetu Yoshi Limited (BSE: 544434), one of the leading manufacturing customized products in various grades of ferrous metallurgical materials, including mild steel, spherical graphite iron, cast iron, and manganese steel, has announced key outcomes from its Board Meeting held on April 29, 2026, including approval of a preferential fund raise aimed at strengthening its next phase of growth.

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Key Highlights of the Announcement:

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- Approved fund raising of ₹27.48 Cr through issuance of 26,42,400 convertible warrants

- Warrants convertible into equity shares of face value ₹5 each

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- Issue price fixed at ₹104 per warrant

- Subject to shareholder and regulatory approvals

The preferential allotment includes participation from promoters as well as a diversified set of investors, reflecting continued confidence in the Company's business outlook and long-term growth prospects.

Strategic Growth and Expansion:

The proposed fundraising is aligned with the Company's ongoing efforts to scale its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its presence across critical railway components. With increasing demand visibility and a growing order pipeline, the additional capital is expected to support efficient execution and enhance operational capabilities.

The company has also received a significant purchase order from an India-based wagon manufacturer for the supply of Cast Steel Blocks.

Key Highlights of the Order:

- Order Value: ₹ 14.76 Cr (excluding GST)

- Nature of Order: Manufacturing and supply of Cast Steel Blocks (Grade 101)

- Client: India-based wagon manufacturer

- Execution Period: May 2026 to December 2026

Strategic Significance:

This order further reinforces company's growing footprint in the domestic railway and wagon manufacturing supply chain. The Company's ability to supply precision-engineered Cast Steel Blocks with and without austempering treatment reflects its advanced metallurgical capabilities and consistent quality standards.

The order is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's revenues during the execution period and demonstrates continued demand for the company's specialized casting products from key players in the Indian transportation and railway infrastructure sector.

The Company continues to focus on expanding its product portfolio and strengthening its position within the railway supply chain, while maintaining financial flexibility to support future growth initiatives.

Neetu Yoshi Limited is an RDSO-certified vendor supplying critical components to Indian Railways and remains committed to delivering high-quality, precision-engineered products.

Commenting on the development Mr. Himanshu Lohia, Managing Director cum Chief Financial Officer, Neetu Yoshi Limited said, "This fund raise marks a strategic step in our long-term growth journey, enabling capacity expansion, enhanced manufacturing capabilities, and a move up the value chain. With strong demand visibility driven by Indian Railways' ongoing modernization, we are well-positioned to execute larger and more complex orders efficiently. The participation of both promoters and external investors underscores confidence in our business model and future outlook.

We are also pleased to secure this order from a reputed India-based wagon manufacturer, reflecting the trust in our capabilities and product quality. The supply of cast steel blocks, including austempered variants, aligns with our core strengths, and we are confident of timely and efficient execution.

With strong momentum in the wagon manufacturing sector and our RDSO certification, we are well-placed to cater to the growing demand for precision-engineered castings. Our continued investments in technology and process excellence further strengthen our competitive edge. We remain focused on delivering high-quality products, deepening industry relationships, and creating sustained value for all stakeholders."

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