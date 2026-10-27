PRNewswire

Los Gatos (California) [US], October 27: Neeyamo, a leading global payroll and HR solutions provider, has been positioned as a Leader in the Global and Asia-Pacific (APAC) assessments of Everest Group's 2026 Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix®. Neeyamo has also been positioned as a Major Contender in the EMEA assessment.

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The assessment evaluates 32 providers across Global, EMEA, and APAC markets on Market Impact and Vision & Capability. Neeyamo's move from Major Contender in 2025 to Leader in 2026 reflects sustained investment in native payroll engines, AI-led innovation through ARIA and Compass, and integrated payroll delivery.

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Building on years of investment in integrated payroll technology, localized delivery capabilities, and an expanding international footprint, Neeyamo has continued to evolve its operating model to meet the increasingly complex requirements of multinational enterprises. For customers, this means one provider and one platform delivering consistent payroll, governance, and visibility across countries, including the long-tail markets where fragmented in-country vendors create the greatest compliance risk.

Neeyamo's strengths show up in every region it serves. EMEA, its largest region, demands accuracy across dense and fast-changing regulation. LATAM, its fastest-growing region, is seeing rising demand for locally compliant payroll as enterprises expand. In APAC, diverse statutory frameworks, languages, and tax structures make the Leader positioning especially meaningful for multinationals balancing global standards with local precision.

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"Neeyamo's proprietary payroll technology and expertise in managing complex, geographically dispersed payroll operations have helped it establish a differentiated position in the global MCP market. Its investments in expanding native payroll capabilities, strengthening statutory integrations, and enhancing compliance management through Compass, along with the launch of Payroll I.O, reflect its focus on simplifying global payroll operations. These advancements, supported by AI-led automation and a growing HCM partnership ecosystem, have helped Neeyamo emerge as a Leader and Star Performer on Everest Group's Global Multi-country Payroll (MCP) Solutions PEAK Matrix® Assessments 2026," said Priyanka Mitra, Vice President, Everest Group.

"This recognition reflects the trust our customers place in us to run payroll in some of the world's most complex markets, be it Europe, Latin America, or the Asia-Pacific. More importantly, it reinforces our commitment to helping multinational enterprises navigate payroll complexity with greater confidence. As we build on this recognition, our focus remains on delivering connected, scalable payroll that balances global consistency with local expertise," said Samuel Isaac, CMO and President, Neeyamo.

Looking ahead, Neeyamo will continue combining global scalability with local compliance expertise, intelligent automation, and deeper integration with enterprise HCM ecosystems.

About Neeyamo

Neeyamo is a leading global payroll technology provider, enabling multinational organizations to process payroll natively across 160+ countries through an AI-enabled unified payroll platform. The platform delivers payroll, time, absence, and compliance capabilities while integrating seamlessly with leading HCM ecosystems. Learn more at www.neeyamo.com or reach us at irene.jones@neeyamo.com

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