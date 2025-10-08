NeGD and NeSL Sign MoU to boost digital document management for businesses and government

New Delhi [India] October 8 (ANI): The National e-Governance Division (NeGD), under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), and National E-Governance Services Limited (NeSL), an Information Utility regulated by the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Board of India (IBBI), have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance and integrate digital document management for businesses and government entities, according to an official report.

The MoU was signed at the Global Fintech Fest 2025 in the presence of Director, NeGD, J L Gupta and MD and CEO, NeSL Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri.

Through this collaboration, NeGD's cloud-based document management platform, Entity Locker- an extension of the DigiLocker initiative aimed at streamlining document issuance, storage, sharing, and verification- will integrate with NeSL's Digital Document Execution (DDE) platform. NeSL's DDE platform is a pioneering solution facilitating digital, paperless and secure execution of contracts, including electronic bank guarantees (e-BGs), which are legally enforceable in a digital form.

The MoU enables the beneficiaries and applicants of e-BGs to securely fetch and access digitally executed bank guarantees from NeSL's eBG repository directly into their respective Entity Locker accounts.

The integration of NeSL's electronic Bank Guarantee (e-BG) system is set to significantly enhance digital workflows by making them faster, more transparent, and fully compliant with legal standards. This advancement aligns with India's vision of accelerated digital governance and improved ease of doing business.

Key benefits of the e-BG include its fully secure and tamper-proof nature, drastically reduced turnaround time--from several days to just a few minutes--and a completely digital lifecycle for issuance, renewal, and invocation. Additionally, the system is paperless, making it environmentally friendly, and all guarantees are easily verifiable through a centralised repository.

With this collaboration, both NeGD and NeSL reaffirm their commitment to data security and confidentiality. The partnership includes provisions for secure sharing of financial information, strict adherence to applicable laws including the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, and compliance with data privacy regulations.

This alliance establishes a foundation for future associations and innovations in the digital solution space, further enhancing the efficiency of government-to-business and business-to-business digital interactions.

Talking about the collaboration, J L Gupta, Director, NeGD, said, "We are expecting more such collaborations with NeSL in the future. With NESL's e-stamp paper service, one can procure e-stamp paper and sign contracts in real time digitally using the e-signing facility; ensuring a seamless, paperless, and legally valid process."

Debajyoti Ray Chaudhuri, MD & CEO, NeSL, added, "NeSL's e-BG addresses all the challenges in the traditional physical BGs. It is also easily accessible and affordable. The MoU with MeitY is a significant milestone as it would help users of our eBGs like the MSMEs, who can now access an entire bouquet of services including access of their eBGs through Entity Locker. (ANI)

