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Home / Business / Neo Wealth and Asset Management Appoints Ronak R Sheth as Chief Marketing &amp; Growth Officer

Neo Wealth and Asset Management Appoints Ronak R Sheth as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer

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ANI
Updated At : 04:33 PM Jul 13, 2026 IST
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VMPL

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Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13: Neo announced the appointment of Ronak R Sheth as Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, further strengthening its leadership team as the group continues to scale its integrated wealth and asset management platform and invest in long-term institutional capability.

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Neo manages approximately ₹1,30,000 crore in assets under advice and management. The Group serves family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, institutions and corporates across wealth management, asset management and alternative investments. Headquartered in Mumbai, Neo has a presence across key locations in India, including Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa and Jaipur, as well as an overseas presence in the United States. The Group has a team of more than 850 professionals.

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As Chief Marketing & Growth Officer, Ronak R Sheth will lead Neo's marketing, branding, corporate communications, media relations, client experiences and strategic growth agenda across the Group's businesses. He joins Neo after more than sixteen years at 360 ONE (formerly IIFL Wealth), where he played a key role in building the company's marketing function and shaping its brand and client engagement strategy through a significant period of growth and transformation.

Commenting on the appointment, Nitin Jain, Chairman & Managing Director, Neo, said: "At Neo, we believe trust is built over time and reinforced through every client interaction. As we continue to grow, strengthening that experience across the organisation becomes increasingly important. Ronak brings significant experience in building brands and deepening client engagement, and we are delighted to welcome him to the Neo leadership team."

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Commenting on his appointment, Ronak R Sheth said: "I am delighted to join Neo at an important stage in its journey. The opportunity to strengthen the Group's brand, elevate client experience and contribute to the growth of a firm that is building for the long term is both meaningful and energising. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team and colleagues across the organisation as we build on Neo's strong foundations."

He will be based in Mumbai and will be part of Neo's Group Executive Leadership Team.

About Neo

Neo is an integrated wealth and asset management platform serving family offices, ultra-high-net-worth individuals, high-net-worth individuals, institutions and corporates. The Group manages approximately ₹1,30,000 crore in total client assets across Assets Under Advice and Assets Under Management (as of June 30, 2026). With a presence across key locations in India (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Goa, Jaipur and more) and a team of around 850 professionals, Neo offers capabilities across wealth management, asset management, private markets, fixed income, global investments, insurance, and estate planning.

For more information, please visit https://www.neo.group

Media Contact: Pritha Mukherjee | pritha.mukherjee@neo.group

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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