PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 17: Keystone NeoGreens, a wellness company focused on daily nutrition products, announced the launch of Daily Greens, World's First Microgreens BlendTM, as its first multi microgreens nutrition product designed to provide a convenient way to add potent microgreens to a daily diet.

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Following three years of intensive formulation, Daily Greens, a one scoop nutritional blend is engineered to support focus, sustained energy, gut health, immunity, and detox, built on a core matrix of five microgreens - alfalfa, kale, broccoli, coriander, and sunflower. The new offering targets the growing consumer demand for efficient and convenient nutrition in an easy to consume format.

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"Daily nutrition products should be straightforward to understand and practical to use," said Amarnath J, CEO, Keystone NeoGreens. "With Daily Greens, our focus has been to provide convenient nutrition while making the relevant product and serving information accessible to consumers."

In addition to the five microgreens, Daily Greens contains superfoods,pre and probiotics, digestive enzymes, antioxidants, adaptogens, berries, minerals, and vitamins. According to the company, the formulation contains no artificial flavours, or unnecessary additives.

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"The product development process included decisions around the ingredient formulation, serving format, processing and quality controls," said Dinesh Chanchala, Co-founder and COO, Keystone NeoGreens. "We are making the relevant information available so that consumers and other stakeholders can examine the product on the basis of its formulation and testing details."

Each batch of Daily Greens is tested by third-party laboratories for parameters including heavy metals and microbial safety, in accordance with the company's quality programme. The applicable report information, including batch number, report date, laboratory name and test scope, will be available on the company's website, subject to the company's publication policy.

Daily Greens is available through the NeoGreens website (www.neogreens.com) and Amazon. The product is offered in a 10-day travel pack priced at ₹999 and a 30-day pouch priced at ₹2,499, with a subscription option that offers 10% savings on recurring purchases.

About Keystone NeoGreens

Keystone NeoGreens is a wellness company focused on daily nutrition products. The company's stated mission is to offer the best nutrition and make it simpler, more transparent and more consistent for consumers.

NeoGreens' product-development approach brings together nutrition, food science and agri-technology expertise. The company is developing a portfolio of daily nutrition products and is working to make relevant formulation, serving, label and testing information accessible to consumers and other stakeholders.

With a portfolio of daily nutrition products in development, NeoGreens is building a future where being healthy is normal, accessible, and effortless.

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