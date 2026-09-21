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Home / Business / Neotec Africa Brings Global Real Estate and Construction Expertise to India with Neotec India

Neotec Africa Brings Global Real Estate and Construction Expertise to India with Neotec India

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ANI
Updated At : 12:27 PM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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PNN

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], September 21: Neotec Africa, an international engineering, construction and real estate development firm, is expanding into India with the launch of Neotec India. It established its country office in Gurugram to pursue real estate development, project management and strategic partnership opportunities across the Indian market.

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At its core, the expansion builds on the experience of Neotec Africa’s promoters, who bring more than two decades of expertise in real estate and construction. In India, the company’s operations will draw on the expertise of Mr. Marco Marino Blanco, CEO – Design & Architecture, Mr. Sheikh Tijan Sallah, Director – Projects & Administration and Mr. Tarun Kumar Singh, Director – Operations, alongside the wider Neotec team. The company’s capabilities span design, construction, development and equity investment, covering architectural and engineering services, project management and development-related activities.

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“India offers a dynamic environment for real estate and infrastructure development, and we see considerable scope for building long-term partnerships. Our aim is to bring our international experience to the Indian market while working closely with local stakeholders to develop projects that create lasting value,” said Nitin Shrivastava, Country Operation Head, Neotec India.

As part of its India strategy, Neotec India will engage with landowners, developers, investors and other project stakeholders. The company is open to a range of transaction and development structures, including outright acquisition, Joint Ventures, Joint Development and Development Management, subject to the requirements of individual projects.

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With its head office in The Gambia and presence in Guinea-Bissau, Dubai and Spain, the India launch represents an expansion of Neotec Africa’s international footprint. From its Gurugram base, Neotec India will assess opportunities across residential, commercial, hospitality and other real estate segments while developing relationships with partners across the country.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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